GREENSBURG — Eleven local golfers continued their season by another week after advancing through Monday’s WPIAL Boys Class AA Individual Golf Championship played at Hannastown Golf Club.
Forty golfers (top 36 and ties) earned a spot in the final round of the championship at Oakmont Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman shared medalist honors with Derry’s Hunter Jurica at 4-over 74. Sethman shot 37 on both sides.
The golfers had to deal with a gusting wind, often times changing direction from tee to the fairway.
“I was able to manage it,” Sethman said how he dealt with the wind.
Sethman handled himself on the putting surfaces.
“I only had one three-putt. My putting was really, really good. I was happy. And, I chipped well, too,” said Sethman.
Unlike in previous years, the scores of the qualifier carry over to the final round of the championship.
“I just wanted to shoot my best round possible,” said Sethman. “I knew when I was 3-over after 15 holes, ‘Okay, I’m good.’”
Uniontown junior Logan Voytish tied for third with South Park’s JP Tusai after both shot 5-over 75. Voytish shot 38 on the front and 37 on the back.
The Red Raider was able to overcome a rough start.
“I took a double bogey, a five, on No. 2,” said Voytish. “I’m so happy with that back nine for the way I started, to come back on the front and finish on the back.
“My putting turned around on the back. I had one putts on Nos. 14, 15, 16, and 17, and then I two-putted for bogey on No. 18.”
Voytish had to adjust to the wind because of the way he hits his tee shots.
“I hit my ball a million miles in the air, so that sucked,” explained Voytish.
Voytish met his pre-round goal.
“Honestly, my goal coming in here was to shoot 5-over,” said Voytish.
Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney sits a shot back of Voytish with 76 (37-39). He had birdies on Nos. 6 and 8.
“My driver and putter were amazing today. My putter was really good,” said Maloney.
He wasn’t too bothered by the windy conditions.
“I like playing in the wind. It would change from shot to shot sometimes. You really had to know where the wind was at,” said Maloney. “You had to be committed 100 percent on every shot. You can’t be stupid.”
Maloney had a rough start.
“I had a double on the first hole. I caught a really bad lie on the chip and three-putted,” said Maloney. “I had to take my medicine and move on.”
Maloney tried to not be distracted with the prize at the end of the tournament.
“(Playing at Oakmont) was there. I really focused on this round and gave myself a shot to go to Oakmont,” said Maloney.
Belle Vernon’s Seth Tomalski extended his playing season after shooting 84 (45-39).
“The wind was pretty bad. At the end, it was effecting putting. It made the greens roll different,” said Tomalski. “The wind added three or four strokes.”
Tomalski enters Oakmont on a high note.
“I had a birdie on No. 18,” said a smiling Tomalski.
As for a two-round championship, Tomalski added, “A two-day tournament, you play good one day and not good the next. You don’t know how the golf gods are going to treat you.”
Tomalski had his issues between the tee and green.
“Chipping was a problem. I resorted to putting (off the fairway),” said Tomalski.
Frazier’s Nixen Erdely easily qualified with 80, but was disappointed with the score on his home course.
“Every hole I would find a way to bogey,” lamented Erdely. “I had two birdies and two double bogeys. I had multiple three-putts.
“That’s a scrambling round. I was scraping early on.
“I was hoping to be in the top five, but that didn’t happen.”
Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Karfelt shot 77 (39-38).
“My chipping from a distance was the hardest,” Karfelt said of his round. “My driving and putting were very good today.
“I wanted to shoot a 79. Honestly, I felt no pressure. This is my first WPIAL final. I thought about (playing at Oakmont) quite a bit. I tried not to, but I did.”
Carmichaels had three golfers advance with Liam Lohr (78), Dustin Hastings (82), and Mason Lapana (86) right at the cutline.
Lohr opened on the back nine with a 38. He shot 40 on the front.
“(The wind) only affected me on my front nine,” said Lohr. “(On his back nine), I made some longer putts than I normally do.
“My tee ball was good today.”
Lohr had a good run, noting, “From No. 16 to No. 3 or 4, I think I was 2-under. Towards the end, though, I think I was 4-over on three holes.”
Lohr, too, had his eyes set on playing at Oakmont.
“I made some adjustments. I wanted to go and qualify. After the section qualifier, I wanted to get through and go to Oakmont,” said Lohr.
“I tried to keep it as low as I could and cut it into the wind,” said Hastings. “I knew I was coming into a tough course with the wind and I accomplished my goal.”
The Leopards’ Jordan Mocello (82) and Geibel Catholic’s Evan Bower (85) also qualified.
Belle Vernon’s Jack Edwards (87), Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Monzak (88) and Lucian Kite (88), and Southmoreland’s Max Sokol (88) just missed the cut.
