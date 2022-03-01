PETERS TWP. -- Laurel Highlands took a while to get going on Monday night.
Once the Mustangs hit their stride they quickly galloped away from Highlands and set course for Petersen Events Center.
It was the usual culprits for Laurel Highlands.
Brandon Davis scored a game-high 21 points, Rodney Gallagher followed with 19 and Keondre DeShields added 14 as LH rolled to a 61-44 victory over the Golden Rams in their WPIAL Class AAAAA semifinal boys basketball playoff game in front of a raucous standing-room only crowd at Peters Township High School.
All three were among the WPIAL scoring leaders in the regular season.
"When the three of us are going it feels like no one can step in front of us," DeShields said.
The victory earns top-seeded and undefeated Laurel Highlands (24-0) a rematch with No. 2 New Castle, the last team to defeat the Mustangs. The Hurricanes knocked off LH, 69-60, in the WPIAL semifinals a year ago on their way to winning their seventh district crown in 10 years.
"It’s revenge," Gallagher said. "They got us last year."
The two will meet Friday at 9 p.m. on Pitt's home floor.
Laurel Highlands was coming off a slow-paced 52-44 win over Hampton in the quarterfinals and Monday's game started in a similar fashion.
Jimmy Kunst hit a 3-pointer to get the fifth-seeded Rams (18-7) on the board first and Bradyn Foster's bucket gave Highlands a 5-2 lead midway through the opening quarter.
Gallagher scored five straight points, including a 3-pointer, to give LH a 7-5 lead before Foster tied it with a bucket.
"I was happy to see against their zone we had some patience," LH coach Rick Hauger said. "It began to look to me, not quite to the extent that Hampton was doing, that they wanted to slow it down a little bit."
The Mustangs held for the last shot and DeShields was fouled on a drive to the basket with 2.5 seconds left and hit the free throw to complete the three-point play for a 10-7 lead.
Laurel Highlands would never trail again.
"That gave us a lot of momentum," DeShields said.
Hauger agreed.
"Absolutely," Hauger said. "He made a strong move, strong play, and that’s the type of things Keondre can do. He can hit a few outside and he can take it off the dribble inside."
Kunst followed baskets by Davis and Gallagher to start the second quarter with another 3-pointer, but Gallagher answered with a 3-pointer of his own and consecutive buckets by Davis and DeShields made it 21-10.
After Kunst made two foul shots, Laurel Highlands' Jayden Pratt hit a baseline jumper and Gallagher capped off a 21-5 run with an acrobatic layup and another 3-pointer to put the Mustangs ahead 28-12.
"We just had to see how they were playing us, taking our time and being patient," Davis said. "When we were patient we could score the ball, play defense, get stops."
Two free throws by Foster and yet another trey by Kunst got the Rams to within 28-17 at halftime.
"The second quarter we started getting some rebounds, getting a couple steals, getting the running game going," Hauger said. "Rodney’s the one that got us going. He was the catalyst the first half as far as scoring is concerned. Then Brandon Davis really picked it up in the second half."
Gallagher scored 15 points in the first half and Davis had 15 in the second half. Each made a trio of 3-pointers.
"We worked really, really hard in practice on our jump shots and stuff because we shot horrible against Hampton and we didn’t shoot too good against Woodland Hills," Gallagher said. "We knew we had to step it up."
DeShields scored six points and Davis had two in an 8-4 run to start the third quarter to put LH ahead 36-21.
A three-point play by Kunst and a 3-pointer by Michael Bittner pulled Highlands within nine. After DeShields made one of two foul shots Foster scored to make it 37-29.
Laurel Highlands quickly regrouped and reeled off the final 10 points of the period, capped by Davis's three-point play with 5.2 seconds left, to take a 47-29 lead into the final frame.
"If we play our tempo you see what we can do," Gallagher said.
The Rams never got closer than 15 the rest of the way with the Mustangs using a ball-control offense to eat up chunks of time off the clock.
DeShields put an exclamation point on the Mustangs' victory with a hammer dunk, drawing a huge roar from the large throng of Laurel Highlands fans on hand, to give LH its biggest lead of 61-41.
"I think we have the best fan base in the WPIAL," Gallagher said. "A lot of people travel even though it’s on a weekday. It doesn’t get any better than that. I think Mustang nation is the best."
Kunst led the Rams with 16 points and Foster totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds. Highlands outrebounded Laurel Highlands, 31-25. Pratt had seven boards for the Mustangs and DeShields had six.
The Mustangs made 24 of 45 shots from the field (53.3%) while Highlands connected on 16 of 40 (40%).
Hauger commended his team's defensive effort.
"Our defense was outstanding tonight," Hauger said. "Brandon was all over the place. Inside, the big boy (Foster) got a few post-ups and made them but they made him work for a lot of them, too. For the most part we defended them the way we had to.
"Kuntz had three threes the first half. We made a little adjustment there and I don’t think he got any in the second half. At halftime they had 17 points and he had 11."
Davis guarded Kunst almost exclusively in the second half, limiting him to two field goals and five points.
Now New Castle looms as the Mustangs attempt to win a second WPIAL championship in three years.
"I can’t wait to see them," DeShields said. "It feels good to make it there."
"I really think the Pete is going to fill up," Gallagher said. "That’s my honest opinion. I think it’s going to be way more packed than it was my freshman year. So I’m very excited."
