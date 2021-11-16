Every time, save one race, Jolena Quarzo toed the start the Brownsville junior crossed the finish line first.
Quarzo repeated as the FCCA and WPIAL Class AA girls cross country champion, and won silver in the PIAA Championship for the second-straight season to once again earn Herald-Standard Runner of the Year honors.
The WPIAL finals returned to Cal U’s Roadman Park after running at White Oak Park in 2020, but the different location didn’t phase Quarzo one bit as she won her second gold medal in 19:04.1.
Quarzo won her second county title a couple weeks earlier in a course record time of 18:43 at Connellsville. The junior capped her season by winning her second PIAA silver medal.
The rest of the first-team honorees have equally impressive resumes.
Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer finished second to Quarzo in the county meet and helped the Lady Raiders win the team title. The junior was third in the WPIAL Class AA final and capped her season by finishing fourth in the PIAA Championship.
Trimmer also finished first in all eight Section 2-AAA meets to lead the Lady Raiders to the team title.
Teammate Emily Angelo also earned first-team honors after the sophomore placed fourth in the FCCA Championship, 22nd in the WPIAL finals and 94th at the state meet.
Belle Vernon junior Viva Kreis finished 10th in the WPIAL Class AA championship and 72nd in the state final after missing most of the 2020 season because of injury.
Kreis was third in the FCCA meet and helped the Lady Leopards win their second-straight Section 3-AA crown.
Ringgold junior Charlee Leach made the awards stand in both the WPIAL and PIAA meets. Leach finished 12th in the district final and 18th at the PIAA meet.
Leach also won hardware in the Washington County Coaches Association championship with a fifth-place finish.
Elizabeth Forward’s Laci Schwirian is the only senior to earn first-team honors. Schwirian finished 21st in the WPIAL Class AA final to earn one of the final berths into the state meet. Schwirian finished 104th in the PIAA final.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis has qualified for the state championship in swimming, but not in cross country until this fall. The junior finished 10th in the WPIAL Class A final and 47th at the state meet.
Georgagis also earned WCCA All-County honors after placing eighth.
Southmoreland’s Lexi Ohler rounds out the eight-runner first team. Ohler, the only freshman on the first team, just missed the awards stand in the WPIAL Class A championship after she finished 16th. She placed 67th in her first state meet.
Ohler earned Westmoreland County Coaches Championship All-County honors after placing 12th.
The second team also is filled with accomplished runners.
Ringgold’s Ryan Wilson finished 12th to earn WCCA All-County honors and the junior just missed qualifying for the state meet after finishing 26th in the WPIAL Class AA Championship.
California junior Alina McClaflin had a successful first season after earning a berth in the state meet with her 27th-place finish at the WPIAL Class A championship. She also was an All-County performer by placing 15th in the Washington County meet.
Elizabeth Forward junior Marissa Manko was 33rd in the WPIAL Class AA final, with Belle Vernon sophomore Tessa Rodriguez close behind in 37th place. Rodriguez also earned FCCA All-County honors.
The rest of the second team all earned All-County honors. Belle Vernon’s Roz Perrozzi, Uniontown’s Lydia Stanton, Grace Trimmer and Ryleigh Kelley, and Connellsville’s Maggie McPoyle in Fayette County, and Ringgold’s Annie Daerr in Washington County.
Uniontown’s Joe Everhart and Belle Vernon’s Chris Stasicha share Coach of the Year honors. Everhart led the Lady Raiders to Section 2-AAA and FCCA titles, while Stasicha’s Lady Leopards won their second consecutive Section 3-AA title.
