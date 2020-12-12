BROWNSVILLE -- Brownsville coach Stewart Davis implored his center to take control of Friday night's basketball game against Chartiers-Houston.
Finally, late in the third quarter, 6-foot-4 junior Ayden Teeter stirred to life and imposed his will inside on the Bucs and the result was a 35-32 win in a non-section defensive battle at Brownsville Area High School.
In a one-and-done scenario, now both teams will be off for an extended period as winter sports was shut down starting on Saturday until at least Jan. 4 by Gov. Tom Wolf due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You wonder what are the guys going to do? I'll try to make sure that we keep chatting and talking to each other," said Davis, who is in his second year as Falcons coach.
"I'm going to try to get some Zoom calls together and keep them active, maybe put a push-up challenge in, sit-up challenge, jump rope challenge, just to keep them busy and to try to keep them in shape. Then, hopefully, the government will let us play again in three weeks."
Brownsville will enter the break with a 1-0 record thanks to a second-half surge against the feisty Bucs.
Chartiers-Houston jumped out to a 9-2 lead and was up 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Teeter scored his first basket with 46 seconds left in the second quarter to tie the game at 17-17. Austin Arnold, who tallied all eight of his points in the first half, banked in a scoop shot four seconds before halftime to put the Bucs up by two.
"We came out stagnant, we weren't running our offense and we were a little soft inside," Davis said. "We just needed our big guy to get going. He had a mismatch all night. He was just over-thinking.
"What happens when he doesn't score, it takes the guards to start forcing the issue and that's what happened. We ended up with 10 turnovers going into halftime because we couldn't get any inside buckets. I got on him at halftime and when we came out the second half he started playing a little more aggressive and things started opening up a little bit."
Teeter gave the Falcons their first lead, 23-21, when he grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 6:14 left in the third quarter.
Emanuele Ntumngia's 3-pointer put C-H back on top, 24-23, but Teeter grabbed another offensive rebound on a missed shot by Damarion Brown and scored just before the third quarter buzzer to give Brownsville a 25-24 advantage and it would never trail again.
Teeter powered his way to consecutive inside buckets at the beginning of the fourth quarter and the Falcons' Derrick Tarpley scored on a coast-to-coast drive and added a layup to cap a 10-point run that gave the hosts a 33-24 lead with 5:15 left to play.
Seemingly in control, Brownsville allowed the Bucs to get back in the game with several turnovers and some ill-advised shots and fouls.
A basket by Jordan Irson, who led C-H with nine points, and a free throw by Ntumngia made it 33-27 before Brown dished to Tarpley for a layup.
The Bucs' Avery Molek made a pair of foul shots with 1:44 remaining to slice the gap to 35-29 but Chartiers-Houston missed two crucial free throws with 40 seconds left before Irson banked in a driving layup to make it 35-31 with 26 seconds on the clock.
Ntumngia grabbed a loose ball and was inexplicably fouled by the Falcons with less than a second remaining as he heaved a desperate 3-pointer. The shot was well off the mark but had it somehow gone in Ntumngia would've went to the line with a chance to tie the game.
As it was he was awarded three free throws. He missed the first, made the second and missed the third on purpose hoping for a ricochet outside the 3-point line but the ball deflected off a Brownsville player and the clock ran out.
"We let them back in the game with just young mistakes by young players who don't understand the game yet," Davis said. "We're up eight and they're still pushing the issue instead of pulling it out when we get into halfcourt. That's just things we need to work on and I need to teach them, so I put that on me."
Chartiers-Houston coach Rich Tranquill lauded his players for never giving up.
"We preach work hard and this is a good group of kids that's going to continue to do that from the beginning of the game to the end of the game," Tranquill said. "I thought we did pretty good against their pressure.
"Brownsville's got a nice team. The big kid is tough inside and they have a lot of athletic guards."
Tarpley scored eight points, including the final six for the Falcons, and Brown followed with seven points. Nate Campbell hit a 3-pointer in scoring five points and Tyler Wible also made a 3-pointer for Brownsville.
Davis saw some positives in his team's victory.
"I think Damarion handled the ball real well, handled the pressure," Davis said. "Derrick did a good job on the glass. This is his first year of varsity and I thought he did well tonight. Overall, I thought we played great contain defense.
"But, really, we won this game collectively as a team. I think it was a good team win."
The Falcons will have to wait until 2021 rolls around to see if they can run their winning streak to two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.