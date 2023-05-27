SHIPPENSBURG — Jolena Quarzo was awarded the first gold medal of the PIAA Class AA Individual Track & Field Championship when the Brownsville senior repeated as the girls 1,600 champion.
Quarzo completed the four-lap race in 4:55.45, just off her winning time in 2022 of 4:54.08 and nearly seven seconds faster than her gold-medal winning time in the WPIAL finals.
Quarzo was on the outside at the start, a position she prefers with a large field.
“My favorite is on the outside in a faster race. I think it’s better to be on the outside. There were only three girls in front of me. If I get by them, then I can scoot in front of Delaney,” explained Quarzo.
Delaney is Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm. The two battled early until Quarzo steadily pulled away.
Wyomissing Area’s Addie Cohen won the silver medal in 5:00.51 and Dumm was third in 5:04.79.
The clock was not set up during the race, so Quarzo and the other girls were unaware of the pace.
“It was hard. The clock wasn’t working. You don’t know what time you’re running, so just go for the win,” said Quarzo.
As for her time, Quarzo added, “I was trying to shoot for 4:52, 4:53 area, so I was close.”
Quarzo returns to the track early Saturday morning in her quest for her third-straight gold medal in the 3,200.
“(The 1,600) was a nice warmup for the run tomorrow,” said Quarzo, who holds the state record.
Mount Pleasant senior Tiffany Zelmore picked the right time for her personal-best throw because it resulted in a bronze-medal finish in the Class AA discus. Zelmore’s throw of 123-4 was three feet longer than her previous mark and came on the second throw of the finals.
Zelmore had already topped her personal best in the prelims with her throw of 121-1 on her final attempt.
“I had one I think was further, but it was out of sector,” explained Zelmore, who entered the finals with the third-best throw.
Zelmore will also throw in the shot put Saturday, but the discus is her main event.
“I got a PR, but I hoped I would’ve done better,” said Zelmore, adding, “But, I’m not going to complain.
“Shot put is not my favorite. (Winning the medal) gives me some momentum going into tomorrow.”
Zelmore is around the the middle of the pack in the shot put.
“I’m 13th, but they’re all pretty close. If I could throw 37 (feet), that would be nice,” said Zelmore.
Homer Center’s Justley Sharp won the discus gold medal with a top throw of 148-5.
Laurel Highlands sophomore Jaden Brambley was clean at her opening height of 10-9, and did so at 11-3. But, she was unable to slip over the bar at 11-9 to finish in 11th place.
Solanco’s Katie Urbine won the pole vault with a meet record height of 13-9.
Southmoreland sophomore Lizzy Boone cleared the opening height of 4-8 in the Class AA high jump on her first attempt. Boone needed all three attempts to get over the bar at 4-10, before exiting the competition in 22nd place after failing on all three attempts at five feet.
Waynesburg Central senior Emily Mahle placed 19th overall in the Class AA long jump with a top jump of 15-11½ on her second attempt in the prelims. She also had jumps of 15-8 and 15-10½.
Mahle fell short of her WPIAL mark of 16-11½.
Geibel Catholic freshman Emma Larkin was unable to advance to the finals after she placed 13th in the Class AA 300 intermediate hurdles and 16th in the 400.
Larkin finished the hurdles in 48.37 seconds and was hoping to break a minute in the 400, but fell short with her time of 1:00.26.
“I ran the same exact time in the 400. How is that even possible?,” said smiling Larkin.
Ringgold junior Angelina Massey place 26th in the Class AAA 400 with a time of 1:01.25.
