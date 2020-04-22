Mya Murray’s senior girls basketball season included being named the Herald-Standard Player of the Year, being selected to the Section 3-AAAAA first team, finishing second in the WPIAL in scoring and going over the 1,000 mark in both scoring and rebounding.
So it would seemed being named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Team wouldn’t be much of a surprise to the Uniontown senior.
Murray admits hearing about the honor took her by surprise, though.
“I am truly in shock,” said the versatile 6-foot-2 Brown recruit.
Murray was highly touted in the preseason and was chosen for the cover of the Herald-Standard Hoops preview, along with Laurel Highlands freshman Rodney Gallagher. She more than lived up to those expectations.
Murray, who played under head coach Penny Kezmarsky with the Lady Raiders, was the leading scorer among local players at 23.4 points per game and finished her career with 1,363 points and 1,028 rebounds.
That earned Murray a spot on the Pa. Sports Writers Class 5A Second Team.
“It really is an honor to be on all-state,” Murray said. “It’s something I never thought I could achieve.”
Murray had one final basketball game lined up. She was selected to play in the Roundball Classic at Geneva College, which was scheduled for this weekend but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am planning on playing in the Roundball if they reschedule,” Murray said.
Murray, the daughter of Phillip Murray and Sally DiNunno who sports a 4.25 GPA, will be playing NCAA Division I basketball next season, having committed to Brown University before her senior campaign began.
A three-sport star for the Lady Raiders, Murray was hoping to cap her final season at Uniontown with a strong showing in track & field, but the spring season became another casualty of COVID-19.
“I was doing the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles,” Murray said. “Missing the season makes me wonder on what could have been. Like if I would have qualified for the WPIAL or states.”
Murray has been named to Herald-Standard all-area teams in volleyball and track & field, as well as basketball.
With Gallagher receiving Division I offers in two different sports, Murray was asked if she would consider playing a second sport, possibly track & field in the spring, for the Bears once she gets into college.
“While I can participate in multiple sports at Brown, I’m going to only focus on basketball,” Murray said.
