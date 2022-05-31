NORTH HUNTINGDON — The third time was the charm for the Southmoreland softball team after the Lady Scots avenged two section losses Tuesday afternoon in the WPIAL Class AAA third-place consolation game with a 9-8 win against South Allegheny at Norwin.
Southmoreland (14-4) advances to the PIAA playoffs on Monday, its first trip since 2019.
South Allegheny ends the season with a 13-5 record. The Lady Scots lost a pair of two-run decisions to South Allegheny in section play.
“That’s what it’s all about. We get beat twice by that team and they came back today to win,” said Southmoreland coach Todd Bunner. “The girls worked hard. They didn’t give up.
“It feels really good. We’ve been missing the state playoffs the past couple years.”
The Lady Scots played without shortstop Amarah McCutcheon, who was out with an illness. She was replaced by Gwen Basinger.
“It’s the next girl up. We tell them to be ready to come in. We condition them to be ready,” said Bunner.
Madison Brown replaced Southmoreland starter Maddie Cyphert in the bottom of fourth inning and retired the side in order.
“We planned that somewhat. We felt how hot it was. That came into fruition,” Bunner said of the pitching change.
Southmoreland was aided by an error in both the fifth and sixth innings for three more runs added to its lead.
Riley Puckey opened the fifth inning with an infield single and moved to second when Gwen Basinger walked. The pair pulled off a double steal.
Kaylee Doppelheuer’s fly out behind the first base foul line was deep enough to score Puckey and Basinger came home on a mishandled infield ground ball.
South Allegheny responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning on four hits.
The Lady Scots scored what became the deciding run in the top of the sixth inning.
Makayla Etling singled to start the inning and stole second. Brynn Charnesky’s double and an errant throw from the outfield allowed Etling to score.
The run was needed because the Lady Gladiators scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, knocking Brown out of the game as Cyphert reentered.
Lily Dranko singled with one out against Brown. Madison Pikula bunted for a single, but third baseman Tyson Martin appeared to tag a stopped Dranko for the second out. However, Dranko was ruled to be interfered with as she rounded second base, so there was then no out and two runners.
Breena Komarnisky walked to load the bases. Ava Martorelli flew out to shortstop, but an infield grounder was mishandled to allow a run to score and keep the inning alive.
Payton Limley singled for another run, bringing Cyphert back into the game. Morgan Mosqueda worked a walk from Cyphert to bring the third run of the inning home.
Cyphert finally ended the inning with a fly ball to shortstop.
Southmoreland stranded two runners in the top of the seventh inning, while Cyphert sealed the win by stranding Pikula at second base.
“They made some mental errors, but they were sharp when we had the chance,” said Bunner.
Southmoreland wasted no time, taking advantage of an error for two runs in the top of the first inning.
Charnesky singled with two outs and Taylor Doppelheuer walked. Puckey’s fly ball to the outfield was misplayed into a two-run, three-base error.
The Lady Scots kept churning out runs with three more in the top of the second inning.
Gabriella Grabiak walked to start the inning and moved to second on Kaylee Doppelheuer’s single. Bea Pawlikowsky, pinch-running run Grabiak, and Doppelheuer successfully pulled off a double steal.
The move paid off two batters later when Etling singled down the left field line with two outs for a 4-0 lead. Etling then scored on Charnesky’s single.
South Allegheny responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, but the Lady Scots came back with a run in the top of the third inning.
Grabiak’s sacrifice fly brought home Puckey.
The Lady Gladiators sliced two more runs off the deficit in the bottom of the third inning.
