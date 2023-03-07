Uniontown junior Logan Voytish and California senior Anastasia Georgagis sought to make it back to a state championship after both did so in the fall.
The pair accomplished that goal with berths based on their times in last week’s WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championship.
Only the WPIAL champion received an automatic berth into the PIAA finals.
Voytish won medals in the WPIAL and PIAA golf tournaments in the fall. He placed fifth in the 100 butterfly in the district meet, but missed the medals stand in the 100 backstroke.
However, both his times were fast enough to earn one of the 22 berths based on time. Voytish will also be swimming with the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Georgagis placed eighth in last fall’s WPIAL cross country championship and advanced to the state meet.
The senior had her two medal-winning performances in the WPIAL swimming final rewarded with berths into the state meet. She qualified in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
The Mount Pleasant girls ran away from the field to repeat as WPIAL Class AA team champions. The Lady Vikings will be well represented in the state meet based on the berths received on time.
Trinity Graft (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), McKenna Mizikar (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly), SaraJo Gardner (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Reegan Brown (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle), and Kiersten O’Connor (100 backstroke) will all be swimming individual events.
The Elizabeth Forward girls 200 medley relay received an alternate berth. The Lady Warriors’ Maddy McClain received a spot in the 500 freestyle field and is an alternate in the 200 freestyle, and senior Riley McLaughlin has a lane in the 100 breaststroke.
Laurel Highlands senior Ella Ciez had her final season extended in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
Uniontown freshman Hannah Foster just missed the WPIAL medals stand in the 50 freestyle, but will be competing in the sprint, as well as the 100 breaststroke, in her first state meet.
Ringgold’s Natalie Noll (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and 200 freestyle relay both received qualifying berths.
The Belle Vernon girls received a lane in the 200 medley relay.
The Laurel Highlands boys received a qualifying spot in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. The Mustangs’ Ian Hamilton (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Kasey Mahoney (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) both received bids into the state final.
Mount Pleasant’s 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, David Mutter (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Joseph Gardner (200 IM), and Logan Snively (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) all had their seasons extended to next week.
Elizabeth Forward’s 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay advanced to the state meet. The Warriors’ Kaden Faychak has a lane in the 100 breaststroke and is an alternate in the 50 freestyle.
Belle Vernon’s Nick Reda qualified in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Jake Wessel earned a berth in the 100 backstroke.
Ringgold’s Benjamin Carpeal (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Gionni Traeger (100 freestyle), 200 freestyle relay, and 400 freestyle relay qualified.
