BEALLSVILLE — Tyler Mocello was preparing for a playoff to earn a berth into the PIAA Championships after he finished his round at Nemacolin Country Club Tuesday afternoon in the WPIAL Boys Class AAA Individual Golf Championship.
But, fortunately for Mocello, a couple golfers faltered down the stretch and the Belle Vernon senior not only avoided a playoff to slip into the top 14 finishers, he actually moved up the leaderboard to finish in a five-way tie in ninth place at 7-over 77 (41-36).
Teammate Patrick Bush, Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal and Uniontown’s Logan Voytish were not as fortunate, finishing outside the top-14 scores.
Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski won the gold medal with an even-par 70.
The fog had burned off the course that runs alongside Route 40, but the fairways and rough were still moisture-laden when Mocello teed off with the fourth group at 10 a.m.
Mocello is still dealing with a sprained ankle from a couple weeks ago, but the injured joint held up walking through the undulating course.
“With the ankle and everything, obviously I want to shoot better, but I’ll take 77. My ankle was starting to hurt. I tried to forget about it, but it starts to hurt and then I think about it, again,” said Mocello.
“You have a number in your head what the cut will be.”
The greens were said to be rolling around 12 on the stimpmeter, causing issues for the field. There were few gimme tap-ins.
“Some pins were just unfair,” said Mocello. “On some pins, you could backdoor (a putt into the pin). On some greens, especially No. 6, the putt, you either made it or you don’t. I had a double bogey on No. 6 with a three-putt. The ball rolled up and rolled back.”
Mocello said he did get a favorable bounce, or two.
“On No. 7, I think about (his tee shot) now, it should’ve gone out-of-bounds, but hit a tree and stayed in,” said Mocello.
Mocello saved his round with a solid back nine holes.
“On the back nine, I feel I got some strokes. I was amazing on the back. I hit some good shots at the right time on the back,” said Mocello.
Bush finished 22nd with 11-over 81 (42-39), three strokes shy of 14th place.
“I probably left eight strokes out there. The greens were not my friend,” said Bush. “I couldn’t get the pace down.
“Off the tee on the front nine, I didn’t know where my tee ball was going to go.”
Bush did sink a long birdie putt on No. 7, and had birdies on Nos. 9 and 12.
Bush realized he had to make a strong push over the final few holes to make the cut.
“I checked the scoreboard on No. 11. I got a birdie on No. 12 and felt I was doing something. Then, I got two bogeys after that. Any time I made a birdie, I gave two bogeys back then,” explained Bush.
Karpeal, a senior, finished 26th with 14-over 84. Karpeal said he never really felt comfortable in the final round of his outstanding high school career.
“I slowly fell apart. That’s the best way to put it,’ said Karpeal. “I fell apart on No. 12. I hit a good drive and my ball landed in a divot. I hit the ball way over the green and took a triple (bogey).
“I knew I was out of it. I didn’t have a chance.”
Karpeal also had issues on the green.
“These greens were tough. You had to be careful on every putt you had,” said Karpeal. “My tee shots weren’t bad. Nothing was awful. It just wasn’t good enough.
“I had fun doing it. It stinks it’s ending so soon.”
Voytish, a sophomore, placed 30th with 15-over 85 (44-41). He shot 75 in his practice round.
“I had a double (bogey) on No. 4 and bogey on No. 6. In my head, I was saying I couldn’t do anything about it and was just trying to come back,” said Voytish.
“The approach shots to the greens were really in good position, but I couldn’t score with them. My chipping around the greens went really well. The greens were just so fast I couldn’t do anything about it.”
Voytish was frustrated with his missed opportunities.
“I had quite a handful left out there,” said Voytish, adding, “I didn’t expect my season to be over with an 85.”
Peters Township’s Kyle McClintock and Eli Yofan tied for second at 4-over 74.
Mt. Lebanon’s Zach Dyke (75), Mars’ Blake Bertolo (75), Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti (75), Aidan Burchianti (76) and Carter Pitcairn (77), South Fayette’s James Cavrak (76), Franklin Regional’s Jeff Anderchak (77), Zach Abdallah (77), and Nolan Shilling (77), and Butler’s Wyatt Kos (78) all qualified for the state championship.
