Fairchance-Georges had never qualified for the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs until coach Dan Andria guided the Runners into the postseason in 1979.
One season later, led by superstar Mike King, Fairchance-Georges would turn in one of the most remarkable seasons in the history of the Albert Gallatin School District.
The Runners compiled a sparkling record of 28-6 and won the Section 16-A title with a 16-2 mark. They would go on to make their first ever appearance in the WPIAL championship game and reach the PIAA final four by time the ride had ended.
A small group from that team got together recently for the 41st breakfast reunion at First Baptist Church in Fairchance.
“It was nice,” Andria said. “Back then they were 18 years old now they’re almost 60,” he added with a laugh. “It’s something to get back and reminisce. It was too bad more guys couldn’t have made it. It was a class reunion, that’s why those guys were there.”
In attendance in addition to Andria were Mike King, Todd Ross, Pat McDonough, David Voithofer, Thurman King and Mark Hostetler.
Andria won 336 games in 23 seasons at F-G, Albert Gallatin and Geibel Catholic, but the 1979-80 campaign was unique to him.
“It was special to me because Fairchance-Georges was my school,” Andria said. “That’s where I grew up. That’s where I went to school. To do it at your alma mater just made it that much more special. And those were good kids.”
James Dillow was F-G’s athletic director at the time and Mike Marovich was Andria’s assistant coach.
The team was led by what Andria called “an outstanding group of seniors” in Mike King, Thurman King, Hostetler, Voithofer and Ross, a superb point guard who ran the show.
Andria also noted the key roles played by junior Earl Thomas and sophomores Keith Martin and McDonough.
“Each of them started at times during the season and were big contributors to the team’s success,” Andria said.
Other members of the team were juniors Bob McCoy, Joe Mihalik and Adrian Walker and sophomores Tony Brangard, Kevin Bynum and Dave Hostetler.
The Runners advanced to the district final with wins over Dayton and Union to earn a third confrontation with Geibel Catholic, a section foe who F-G defeated twice in the regular season, at Laurel Highlands. It was the first time in WPIAL history that two teams from the same section played in the final.
“What really hurts even now is where the game was played,” Andria said. “The guys were talking about it at our reunion. They were like, ‘Why didn’t we get to go to the Civic Arena like everyone else?’ We got a trip to Laurel Highlands on that cork floor they had at that time. The kids on both teams really got rooked. I was shocked when they told me that’s where we were playing for the WPIAL championship.”
Even so, the highly anticipated match-up drew much attention and a packed crowd but early foul trouble doomed Fairchance-Georges almost from the start and the Gators claimed another WPIAL title.
“We were behind the eight ball from the beginning,” Andria recalled. “Mike King had three fouls before we turned around.”
The Runners had qualified for the PIAA tournament, however.
“I guess we had built some notoriety across the state ever before the playoffs started,” Andria said. “After we won our first playoff game in the WPIAL, I think we were at Jeannette, against Dayton, there was a guy there from some newspaper who said he was from East Brady. I said, ‘What are you doing here?’ He told me he was there because everybody said either Fairchance or East Brady was going to end up at Hershey this year.”
Fairchance-Georges reset itself after the loss to the Gators and knocked off Rockwood, West Middlesex and Laurel Valley in a game played at a sold-out Connellsville High School to earn a spot in the state semifinals against East Brady at Indiana University of Pa.
The Runners trailed by double-digits in the fourth quarter before making one last heroic late run.
“We were this close in that game with East Brady,” Andria said. “We were down 53-36 with about four minutes left and I took the last timeout and told those guys, hey, this is it. If you’re going to do it you have to do it now.
“We were pressuring, half-court trapping and we tied it 56-56, just a great gutsy comeback by those guys. And we had the ball twice with a chance to take the lead. We missed a one-and-one and then we worked the ball in to Mike, he shot a bank shot and it spun around the rim and came out. Then they went down and scored and we had to foul.”
East Brady held on for a 60-56 win.
“That was special, to play in that game and how hard our kids played,” Andria said. “East Brady was a really good team and they won the state title the next week.
“It was funny, after we lost to East Brady, the same reporter that was at the Dayton game was there, too, and I walked over to him and said, ‘You were right, weren’t you?’ He said, ‘Man, what a game.’
“I’ll never forget, he also told me your kids have got a lot of class. That meant a lot to me.”
No other team in the history of the Albert Gallatin School District has advanced as far in the PIAA playoffs.
“It was a heck of a ride for our school to go that far,” Andria said.
The season came during a five-year span from 1978 to 1983 where F-G went a combined 105-34.
“We went through a five-season stretch where we were really good and won a lot of ballgames,” Andria said. “That was a highly-competitive section. California was in there, German was good, Bentworth had a really good team at that time and of course Geibel.
“Geibel won the states a couple years before that, Bentworth went to the final eight the previous year then the next year we went to the final four. It was a really good section.”
Mike King would go on to play at West Virginia University.
Andria pointed out the far-reaching effect that Runners team had.
“York Run was one of the biggest coal-mining towns in Fayette County,” Andria said. “When they closed the mine, they tore all the houses down and hundreds of people had to go elsewhere to find work and to live. They spread out everywhere. A lot of them went to Cleveland, but they were all over the country.
“Well, my dad and my uncle had a barbershop in what was left of York Run at that time. There was a phone there but it was in the next room. During that team’s run, my dad said after every playoff game that phone would ring all day and they were people from everywhere asking him, hey, how’d the kids do last night, when do they play again?
“My uncle finally said we might as well shut this dang place down after a game and just go sit by that phone all day.
“All those people, they were all still York Run at heart.”
Andria thanked Pastor Pete Malik, Jil Friend and Jed Friend for organizing the breakfast.
