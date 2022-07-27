HOPWOOD -- The Cumberland (Md.) Orioles fought to the final pitch with the tying and go-ahead runners on base, but third baseman Nate Zimcosky clinched the 5-4 victory and the semifinal series when he stepped on third base for the final out.
M&R Transit advances to the Fayette County Baseball League championship by taking the semifinal series, 2-1.
The best-of-5 final begins Thursday at 7 p.m. when M&R Transit hosts Oakland (Md.). The Oaks defeated Carmichaels, 7-2, to take their semifinal series, 2-0.
The second game switches to Oakland and Garrett County Community College on Friday at 7 p.m. The third game returns to Hutchinson Field Sunday at a time to be determined.
The fourth game, if necessary, is in Oakland on Monday at 7 p.m., and should a Game 5 be needed, the series closes at Hutchinson Field on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Justin Brestensky come on in relief of M&R Transit starter Zach Uhazie in the top of the seventh inning with the home team holding a 5-3 lead. Brestensky was the starter in the first game, but only pitched into the third inning in the 12-10 loss.
Mason Heyne greeted Brestensky with a fly ball that plopped between right fielder Kaleb Scott, second baseman Willie Palmer and first baseman Andino Vecchiolla for a single.
Julian Jennings grounded out to Palmer with Heyne advancing to second. Andrew Butts followed with a hot shot down the third base line to bring home Heyne.
Cody Jefferys walked, but Andrew Lynch was out on a fly ball to center fielder Tyler Becker. Carson Bradley hit a ground ball to Zimcosky, who sprinted to the bag for the final out of the game.
"We had Garrett (Myers) in back up if Justin (Brestensky) didn't have it. Justin's a competitor. He has a big heart," said M&R Transit manager Buddy Marra.
M&R Transit scored in four of the first five innings to build a 5-0 lead, although it stranded six runners, including four in scoring position.
"I didn't expect that," Buddy Marra said of the late rallies. "I thought it was wrapped up (with the 5-0 lead).
"We try to win the inning. If they get one, then we get two. With the pitching we have, if we score five runs, we should be in the game."
Santino Marra got things going in the bottom of the first inning with a one-out single. He stole second and raced home ahead of the throw on Andino Vecchiolla's two-out single to left field.
The home team's lead grew to 3-0 in the third inning.
Brestensky opened the inning with a walk and he stole second. Alex Gesk walked and Marra dumped a single into short left field to bring home a sliding Brestensky.
Zimcosky singled, but was forced at second on Garrett Myers' one-out ground ball to shortstop.
Myers was to work a delayed steal with the intention of bringing Marra home, but was thrown out on a straight steal, although he nearly beat the tag.
The lead grew to 4-0 in the fourth inning.
Palmer walked and advanced to third on a passed ball and wild pitch. Scott walked.
Scott broke for second for a straight steal, but Palmer was caught off third base. He stayed in the rundown long enough for Scott to make third base.
"We had a couple missed signs on two first-and-third situations," said Buddy Marra.
Uhazie then followed with a run-scoring single. Brestensky singled, but the Orioles escaped any more damage with an outfield fly ball out.
The eventual winning run scored in the fifth inning.
Santino Marra singled to start the inning, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Zimcosky walked and Marra scored on Vecchiolla's ground out.
Uhazie had a no-hitter going until the sixth inning, although he one batter in the second inning, walked the bases loaded in the third inning and walked a batter in the fifth inning.
Andrew Butts also made first base on a missed third strike.
Uhazie and M&R Transit ran into trouble in the sixth inning when the Orioles scored three runs and batted around.
After retiring Heyne on a ground out, Jennings walked, Butts was hit by a pitch and Cody Jefferys walked to load the bases.
Uhazie saved one run with his defense. Andrew Lynch hit a comebacker that deflected off Uhazie. He gathered himself and threw to the plate in time for the second out.
Carson Bradley finally broke up the no-hitter with an RBI-single that barely made the infield dirt in front of a charging Palmer.
Greg Borges followed with a slow bouncer in front of Santino Marra for another run-scoring infield single.
Heyne grounded out to Palmer to end the inning.
"It seems like once that happened (the first hit), things got rolling," said Cumberland manager Dave Rinehart. "The game plan was to wear (Uhazie) down. We knew they were thin on pitching.
"We came up a little bit short."
Uhazie allowed three runs on two hits. He walked six, hit two batters and struck out nine, and was aware he had a no-hitter going. He was helped by solid defense behind, including a diving snare of a ground ball and solid through by Santino Marra and plays made by Zimcosky and Palmer.
"I wouldn't usually let Zach go that long, but with the no-hitter, I didn't want to take him out," said Buddy Marra.
Rinehart was pleased with the pitching effort from Aiden Kirk and Ethan Huffman.
"Aiden threw well against them last week. We felt we were good pitching-wise. We felt we could limit the damage," said Rinehart.
Except for the travel, Rinehart said the first year playing in the FCBL was a solid experience.
"Honestly, things went pretty well in the early and middle part of the season. We had too much travel. We got wore down," said Rinehart. "M&R Transit is a great team. Carmichaels was a good team.
"Things are a lot different (in the FCBL) than in the Penn-Mar League. You can't take a day off in this league. There are no walkovers."
The Orioles will play Oakland for the Penn-Mar title on Aug. 6 and 7, and both teams then play in the state cash tournament.
