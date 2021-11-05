Five teams will hop on a bus for a lengthy trip while four will enjoy the luxury of playing on their home field when the WPIAL football playoffs get underway tonight.
Eleven area teams have qualified for the postseason with nine in action in the first round.
Belle Vernon, the top seed in Class 4A coached by Matt Humbert, and Elizabeth Forward, the No. 4 seed in Class 3A coached by Mike Collodi, can sit back and relax with first-round byes this week and home games next week.
West Greene, Carmichaels, Mount Pleasant and Southmoreland will each play host to first-round games tonight, while Laurel Highlands, Beth-Center, California, Mapletown and Monessen hit the road.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Joining the Leopards in the Class 4A field, the 10th-seeded Mustangs (7-3) face about a 95-minute drive to No. 7 Beaver Area (7-2). LH, coached by Rich Kolesar, is averaging 30.1 points per game while allowing 25.9. The Bobcats are at 23.7 and 15.7.
Laurel Highlands has already played three of the strongest teams in the field with losses to No. 1 Belle Vernon (56-14), No. 3 McKeesport (42-2) and No. 5 Thomas Jefferson (42-7).
Mustangs’ 1,000-yard passer and rusher Rodney Gallagher hopes those battles have helped his team improve.
“We knew the three teams we lost to were going to be very hard games,” Gallagher said. “All we can do is learn from it.”
It’s LH’s first playoff appearance since 2015. The Mustangs have already clinched an overall winning record for the first time since 1996.
Mount Pleasant and Southmoreland are seeded sixth and eighth, respectively, in Class 3A. The Vikings (5-4) host No. 11 Burrell (3-7) and the Scotties (7-3) play No. 9 East Allegheny (4-5) at Russ Grimm Field.
Mount Pleasant, coached by Jason Fazekas, is averaging 22.8 points per game while giving up 19.0. The Bucs are at 15.8 and 35.4.
Southmoreland scores 26.1 and allows 20.1 per game while the Wild Cats are at 24.4 and 15.8. The Scotties are in the postseason for the second time in three years under coach Dave Keefer.
Beth-Center (2-6) won two of its last three games after opening the season 0-5, including one COVID-16 forfeit, to make the Class 2A field. The 16th-seeded Bulldogs, coached by Tony Ruscitto, face about a one-hour drive to Campbell Field where they’ll take on top-seeded Steel Valley.
B-C is averaging 18.3 points per game while giving up 27.9. The Ironmen (9-0) ring up 37 points per game while allowing a minuscule 5.6.
West Greene (8-2) is the No. 4 seed in Class 1A and has the opportunity to open the playoffs at Kennedy Field against No. 13 Springdale (6-4).
“It’s a real big deal, being in front of our home fans,” Pioneers coach Brian Hanson said. “The kids psychologically just enjoy the comforts of playing at home.”
West Greene claimed its third Tri-County South championship in four years in the regular season and is riding an eight-game winning streak into the playoffs.
“Our kids have pretty good confidence right now,” Hanson said. “They’re playing good football. They understand the recipe for us to win and know that we can’t veer away from that. I think they’re comfortable in what we ask them to do.
“It’s a pretty simple formula. We ask them to play harder than the other team. Did you out-hit the other team? It’s about physical football with us.”
West Greene features a strong ground game led by Colin Brady and Corey Wise but can go to the air with quarterback Wes Whipkey when needed. Whipkey threw three second-half touchdown passes to Dalton Lucey to break a 12-12 tie with Mapletown, propelling the Pioneers to a 31-12 win.
The Dynamos will be no pushover, according to Hanson.
“Their record doesn’t show how good they are,” Hanson said. “They went through some COVID issues when they didn’t have all their players. They play in what most people consider the best conference (Eastern) so they’re battle-tested. They’ve got three really good seniors in skill positions that stand out that we’re going to have to play well against to win this football game.
“They’re primarily a shotgun team. They’ve got some balance but they prefer to run the ball.”
The Pioneers are averaging 36.6 points per game while allowing 15.2. Springdale is at 23.6 and 16.8.
Carmichaels (8-2) is the No. 6 seed in Class 1A and will take on No. 11 Shenango (3-6) at Coaches Field. The Mikes average an even 40 points per game while allowing 18.7. The Wildcats are at 17.3 and 22.0.
Carmichaels is a bit banged up heading into the postseason, according to coach Ron Gallagher.
“We have a couple injuries that we’re a little concerned about,” Gallagher said. “We hope they’ll be OK by Friday.”
The Mikes have multiple stars on offense led by 1,000-yard rusher and passer Trenton Carter and running and receiving threat Michael Stewart.
Gallagher said the Mikes won’t change up much from what they normally so.
“We have more than one weapon so we’ll take what the defense gives us,” Gallagher said. “We did put in a couple wrinkles.”
Gallagher sees Shenango as a formidable opponent.
“They’re a solid team, well coached,” he said. “They’re similar to us in their run-pass ratio.”
Gallagher is pleased to not have to take part in a long bus trip.
“It’s good to be playing at home and not have to worry about traveling,” said Gallagher, who is pulling for his fellow conference foes to do well in the postseason.
“I’d like to see the Tri-County South win a couple games.”
California (7-2), the 10th seed in Class 1A, will be making about a 75-minute trip to No. 7 Leechburg (8-2).
The Trojans average 33 points per game while allowing 18.6. The Blue Devils are at a whopping 45.4 and 19.5.
“Leechburg plays in a very tough, competitive Eastern Conference,” California coach Ed Woods pointed out. “Their only losses came from No. 1 Clairton and No. 3 Bishop Canevin.”
Woods gave his analysis of Thomas Burke, Braylan Lovelace and Eli Rich, three of the Blue Devils’ top players.
“Burke can throw the ball well from either the pocket or when rolling out,” Woods said. “He’s definitely a dual threat. He has good vision and can find a seam when he needs to run the ball.
“Lovelace has accumulated 24 TDs this year due to his ability to hit the hole quickly but he also shows power when needed. Rich, the tight end/defensive end, is exceptionally talented on both sides of the ball and, being 6-5, 240 helps as well.”
The Trojans feature a balanced offense that revolves around quarterback Hunter Assad and running back Damani Stafford but they have many others who can contribute. California had seven different players score at least three touchdowns in the regular season.
“We’re very excited to play Leechburg,” Woods said. “We’re looking forward to Friday night.”
Also in Class 1A, the No. 12 Maples (6-4), who feature one of the WPIAL’s leading rushers in Landan Stevenson, face the longest road trip among local teams with about a one hour, 45-minute ride to play fifth-seeded Rochester (7-2) at Freedom Area High School.
Mapletown coach George Messich is just pleased to be in the playoffs, no matter where his team has to go.
“You set goals at the beginning of the year and ours were to have a winning season and make the playoffs,” Messich said. “To win six games, it’s good year for us. When you start to think most of our kids are underclassmen, we’re really excited with the year we’ve had so far.”
The Rams, a perennial power, present a stiff challenge for the Maples.
“It’s a typical Rochester team,” Messich said. “They have some speed, play power football, come right at you and they’re aggressive on defense.”
Monessen failed to finish the season a year ago, having to forfeit its final three games in going 0-7. The 15th-seeded Greyhounds (4-6), under first-year coach Wade Brown, quickly turned their fortunes around in 2021.
Monessen will make about a one-hour drive to No. 2 Cornell (7-2). The Greyhounds average 15.7 points per game while allowing 17.9, second-best in the Tri-County South. The Raiders are at 25.6 and 12.4.
First-round winners advance to the quarterfinals next Friday, Nov. 12, with sites and times to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.