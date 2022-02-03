CONNELLSVILLE -- Kiski Area still had a faint chance when the wrestlers at 189 pounds took to the mat Wednesday night in the WPIAL Class AAA team wrestling quarterfinals.
Connellsville's George Shultz dashed any hopes of a fantastic finish by the Cavaliers when he put Donavin Harbison on his back in 1:57 to secure a quarterfinal victory.
"I put him on his back. I just put my mindset to it," said Shultz. "This team is pretty good."
Dennis Nickelson's fall at 285 pounds put the finishing touches on the Falcons' 42-18 victory.
Connellsville advances to Saturday's Class AAA semifinals against Latrobe, who defeated Butler, 39-26. The Wildcats defeated the Falcons in the Section 2-AAA championship, 38-19, on Jan. 26.
The victory also assured the Falcons a berth into the state tournament for the first time since 2010.
"It's one match at a time," coach Bill Swink said of the Falcons' mindset. "That was one of our team goals at the beginning of the season to wrestle in the state dual tournament. We're getting that."
The Cavaliers raced off to the early lead in the quarterfinal match when Stone Joseph caught the Falcons' Tyler Gallis for a fall in 1:37 at 285 pounds. Clayton Cramer followed with a 10-0 major decision against Trent Huffman.
The Falcons regrouped with Evan Petrovich's fall at 113 pounds, a 17-5 major decision from Jacob Layton at 120 pounds, and Gabe Ruggieri's 12-8 decision at 126 pounds.
Connellsville picked up an extra point in the Ruggieri bout when the Cavaliers were docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct by Ryan Klingensmith.
The run continued with Chad Ozias' 22-4 technical fall at 132 pounds and Lonzy Vielma's win by forfeit at 138.
Kiski Area got back on the board with back-to-back decisions from Ethan Connor (145) and Mark Gray (152).
Zach Bigam energized the crowd, though, when he flipped Brayden Miller on his back in 38 seconds to give the Falcons a solid 36-15 lead.
Jared Keslar normally wrestles at 160 pounds, but took the match off.
"He's a little banged up. He could've wrestled if he had to. Zach filled in pretty good," said Swink. "It was either Jared or Hunter (Claycomb) at 172, and we let Hunter wrestle."
Connellsville nearly clinched the win at 172 pounds when Hunter Claycomb got a takedown to pull into a 3-3 tie against Enzo Montacci. However, Claycomb was unable to follow up and was called for stalling with Montacci keeping the Cavaliers' hopes alive with a 4-3 win.
"It doesn't always go as you map it out, of course, but we though early on it was much different than the first time," said Swink. "They got a little bump at 145 and got a win. They flipped at 152. We were right there (at 172). Hunter had a chance to score at the end.
"But, everything else went pretty much as planned."
Connellsville rolled to a 56-10 victory over Peters Twp. in the first round.
"We came to wrestle straight up. They had a couple good kids. We split those matches that were toss-ups," said Swink.
Nickelson (215), Vielma (138), and Chad Jesko (145) secured decisions. Ethan Ansell won by technical fall at 152 pounds.
Gallis (285), Layton (120), Ruggieri (126), Ozias (132), Bigam (160), Claycomb (172), and Shultz (189) all won by fall.
