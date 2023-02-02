CONNELLSVILLE -- Connellsville had a nailbiter in the WPIAL Class AAA Team Wrestling Tournament quarterfinals, but the Falcons came through in the key bouts for a 36-24 victory against West Allegheny.
The Falcons defeated Franklin Regional in the first round match, 46-18.
"Our workouts were sharp all three days this week. We have a workout the day of a match. Usually, your first match is your worst, so we wanted to take care of that," said Connellsville coach Bill Swink.
Connellsville (14-4) advances to Saturday's semifinals at Peters Township against Waynesburg Central. The Raiders (12-2) advanced with wins against Fox Chapel, 54-9, and Plum, 48-14.
The two teams met in the WPIAL championship last year with the Raiders winning the title with a 35-18 victory. The Falcons edged Waynesburg earlier this season, 36-33.
The Falcons started strong against the Indians with Gabriel Ruggieri opening the match with a first-period fall in 1:27 at 133 pounds and Lonzy Vielma's 6-2 decision at 139 pounds.
The strongest part of West Allegheny's roster starts at 145 pounds and runs through 160, and Nico Taddy (145), Ty Watters (152), and Shawn Taylor (160) came through with pins for an 18-9 lead.
Ethan Ansell stopped the run at 172 pounds with a 4-2 decision.
Hunter Petrovich kept the momentum going at 189 pounds with a gutsy 7-5 decision.
Petrovich trailed 2-0 when the match was stopped for a blood timeout. Petrovich returned to the mat with renewed vigor to run off seven straight points.
"It's like a light switch went on. I can use it to get angry. I woke up," said Petrovich.
Swink and the coaching staff used the medical timeout to get a message through to Petrovich.
"He got a little fired up. We told him had to get moving, and he did," said Swink. "We needed to win that match."
Chris Cook survived a third-period stalling point to tie the match at 24-24 with a 9-5 decision at 215 pounds.
Connellsville's Tyler Gallis received forfeit at 285 pounds to give the Falcons the lead, 24-18.
The lead grew to 27-18 with freshman Landon Lynn's 8-3 decision at 107 pounds.
"I thought we could get some bonus points, but we didn't," said Swink.
West Allegheny's Caiden Harbert won by fall at 114 pounds to cut the score to 27-26.
Jacob Layton came through for the Falcons with a tough 1-0 decision at 121 pounds.
The bout was scoreless through two periods. Layton picked up an escape point early in the third period and then held off a furious late charge in the final 25 seconds by the Indians' Cooper Smith.
"It felt like at least an hour," Layton said of the waning seconds. "With around 19 seconds left, he got me on my hip and I got back up. I told myself 'There's 19 seconds left. I can't lose in 19 seconds.'"
"We figured Jacob's match would be close, 1-0, 2-1, 3-2," said Swink.
Connellsville secured the win emphatically at 127 pounds with Evan Petrovich's fall in 55 seconds.
Evan Petrovich (127) Hunter Petrovich (189), Gallis (285), and Lynn (107) all won by fall against Franklin Regional.
Lonzy Vielma (145) secured a major decision, and Cook won a decision at 215 pounds.
Gabriel Ruggieri (133), Julian Ruggieri (139), and Layton (121) won by forfeit.
