GREENSBURG — Uniontown’s Adena Rugola fought through a tough stretch early on the back nine with a strong finish to earn a berth into the PIAA Class AAA Championship.
The senior shot 3-over 75 at Hannastown Golf Club Thursday in the WPIAL Girls Class AAA Individual Golf Championship to finish tied in fourth place with South Fayette’s Caroline McConnell.
South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh won the gold medal with even-par 72.
Rugola actually had a share of the lead after she birdied No. 10, but followed with three bogeys over the next four holes, including bogeys on two par-5s.
“That hurt. I just made birdie to tie for first, then I got a bogey on No. 11, unfortunately,” said Rugola. “The bogeys on the par-5s hurt.
“The par-3s were my strong suit today. I was nailing them on the back.”
Rugola almost had a shot to remember on the back nine.
“I almost had a hole-in-one on No. 15,” said Rugola.
Real-time scoring was available to the non-competitors, but Rugola didn’t seek out any information about the leaderboard.
“I had no idea. I didn’t want to know. I looked at my dad and asked if I’m okay. He didn’t say,” said Rugola.
Rugola played the final four holes in 1-under to secure the state berth.
“I had a birdie on No. 17,” explained Rugola.
Rugola said a solid week of practice made the difference in her approach to the district tournament.
“I had more confidence today than a week ago. I focused on my hitting from 50-100 yards, and it really worked today. Those shots saved me,” said Rugola.
Rugola advances to her second state final after doing so as a sophomore.
“There was a lot going on today. This was my senior year. I’ve been thinking about it for two days now. My goal was to take nothing more than a bogey,” said Rugola.
Laurel Highlands senior Megan Joyce finished tied for 10th with 7-over 79, missing the state berth cutoff by three strokes.
“I had a lot of bogeys. I don’t think I hit that many greens in regulation,” said Joyce. “I would go right, go left. I couldn’t get (her drives) to go straight, basically.
“The members told me this is a tricky course. You have to know where to miss.”
As with most any golfer, Joyce said she left some strokes out on the course.
“I had two three-putts. That’s two strokes right there. I missed six-foot putts. I missed three of those,” said Joyce.
Joyce also did not want to know where she stood as the round progressed.
“I had no idea where I was at all until I finished,” said Joyce. “The last two holes are short par-5s. I hoped to birdie, but I got pars.”
The Mustangs play in the team playoffs next week, but the WPIAL final closes out Joyce’s individual career. Something she thought about on the ride to the course.
“I’m sad about it, but I know I have to focus and play my game,” said Joyce.
Belle Vernon’s Adreana Scaramucci also closed out her career, finishing tied for 32nd with 95. She played the front in 51, but improved to 44 on the back.
“Everything was better on the back nine. My putting and chipping was way better,” said Scaramucci. “I had a lot of hiccups on the front. I regrouped myself on the back nine. I had all pars and bogeys.”
The one exception was No. 15, a par-3, where Scaramucci “double-parred.”
She followed with her only birdie on the back.
“I hit a huge drive. From the middle of the fairway, I hit it eight feet from the hole,” said Scaramucci.
Scaramucci understood the task of gaining one of the seven berths.
“I was happy to qualify. Knowing I had to finish in the top seven is intimidating,” said Scaramucci, adding, “They announced my name (on the first tee) and I was nervous.”
Fox Chapel’s Nina Busch (74), North Allegheny’s Katie Rose Rankin (74), Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsey Powanda (76), and Peters Township’s Allison Poon (76) also qualified for the PIAA Championship.
