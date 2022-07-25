HOPWOOD -- M&R Transit had the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the seventh inning, but relief pitcher Eston Bender left the bases loaded as visiting Cumberland (Md.) opened the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals with a 12-10 win.
The best-of-3 series moves to Hot Stove Baseball Complex Monday night as the top seed seeks to force a third and deciding game Tuesday night back at Hutchinson Field.
"We're going to pitch Willie (Palmer). If he's on, he's one of our better pitchers," said M&R Transit manager Buddy Marra. "We're going down there on fumes. We're going down there without our best team."
M&R Transit finished first in the standings with a 15-3 record. Oakland (Md.), Carmichaels and Cumberland all finished with 11-7 records, with the Orioles placing fourth after the tiebreakers.
Cumberland pitcher Thomas Fogle started the bottom of the seventh inning with a strikeout looking.
Santino Marra followed with a solo blast over the left-center field fence. Nate Zimcosky was out on a fly ball to center field.
Andino Vecchiolla and Garrett Myers followed with singles, knocking Fogle out of the game.
"I trust him a little bit more with the lead. I try to get my starters to finish up, if they can," said Cumberland player-manager Ben Russell.
Eston Bender had a rough start, walking Chad Petrush, Willie Palmer and Kaleb Scott in order, with Palmer and Scott plating a run.
Bender preserved the victory and stranded the bases loaded when he secured the final out against Ty Becker.
The home team gave the Orioles three extra outs with three infield errors, all on possible double play ground balls, in the top of the second inning, and the visitors obliged with nine runs for a 10-1 lead.
"I have no idea what happened," Buddy Marra said of the defensive lapses.
Greg Borges, Mason Heyne, Andrew Lynch and Andrew Butts all had run-scoring singles with the bases loaded against starter Justin Brestensky.
Cody Jeffreys then cleared the bases with a three-run double on Myers' first pitch on in relief of Brestensky.
Jeffreys took third on a wild pitch and scored on Joseph Smith's single.
Myers allowed two runs in the top of the fifth inning on Julian Jennings' single. Myers struck out the side in the top of the fourth inning, and stranded a runner in the third, sixth and seventh innings.
"I'm glad we had that inning," said Russell. "We should've been able to score more. We weren't able to capitalize in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
"(Garrett Myers) did well. He kept us off balance."
Myers' performance allowed the top seed to scratch its way back into the game.
"Garrett gave us a chance. Our guys just ran out of gas," said Buddy Marra.
Alex Gesk hustled down the line for a one-out infield single in the bottom of the third inning. After moving to third on a passed ball and wild pitch, he sprinted home on Zimcosky's two-out single.
Willie Palmer beat out a grounder for a single and moved to second on a throwing error with two outs. Palmer stole third and Kaleb Scott walked. Scott broke for second and initially avoided the tag as Palmer hustled home to score before the third out was recorded.
The home team sliced four more runs off the deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Zach Uhazie walked to start the inning and Becker pinch ran. Becker trotted home when Gesk launched a home run over the right field fence.
Marra kept the inning alive when he was hit by a pitch. Zimcosky singled to right field, and Marra hustled home when the ball was mishandled. Myers' two-out single brought Zimcosky home.
Both teams scored a solo run in the first inning. Julian Jennings gave Cumberland the early lead with a two-out single. M&R Transit responded in the bottom of the inning on Vecchiolla's run-scoring single.
