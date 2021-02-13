CONNELLSVILLE -- Laurel Highlands pieced together a few small runs into a big lead for a 70-46 victory at Connellsville Friday night in Section 1-AAAAA action.
The Mustangs steadily built momentum through the first quarter and made the most of missed, makeable shots by the Falcons for a 20-11 lead.
The Connellsville defense held the visitors to 13 points in the second quarter, but the Falcons' offense could muster only six and trailed 33-17 at halftime.
Brandon Davis (10) and Rodney Gallagher (8) combined for 18 points in the first half for the Mustangs.
"We played better than to lose a game like this," said Connellsville coach Andy Hedrick. "We can't miss shots early and try to come back late in the game.
"They hit 3-pointers. To their credit, they get the ball up the floor."
Connellsville (0-4, 0-4) returned from the halftime break with a bit more vigor and focus, and played pretty even with Laurel Highlands. The home team converted shots along the baseline created by its motion offense, along with a couple 3-pointers and a putback or two in a quarter carried by the Mustangs, 15-13.
"We needed to play the first quarter like the third quarter," said Hedrick.
While Laurel Highlands hit wide array of layups and 3-pointers to steadily pull away in the game, Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger was not so pleased with the play of his squad's defense.
"We played in spurts," said Hauger. "We were reacting defensively and we were too late. All we have to do is stay with our man.
"Connellsville is a very disciplined team. Connellsville plays aggressive and goes to the boards. "
Hauger continued the thought, adding, "At times, we played good defense. But, you'll take it. We only gave up 46 points."
Gallagher and Davis kept the Laurel Highlands going in the second half, as well, with Gallagher scoring 14 points on a combination of slashing drives and pull-up jumpers, and Davis putting up 10 more points. The duo nearly outscored the Falcons after they combined for 42 points.
Hauger was a bit concerned with the lack of movement his offense had at times against Connellsville's extended zone defense.
"Offensively, we're too stagnant. It's about screening the zone," explained Hauger.
Laurel Highlands carried play in the fourth quarter, 22-16, to round out the victory.
Josh Marietta hit a couple 3-pointers to lead the Falcons (0-4, 0-4) with 12 points. Kolby Keedy, who was saddled with foul trouble in the second half, scored nine points and Liam Youdell powered his way under the basket for eight points.
The Mustangs take a break from section play with a game at Norwin Tuesday and then return to section action Thursday at Thomas Jefferson.
"We have to transfer what we learn at practice to the game," said Hauger. "But, we have to look at the film and they have to visualize what they're doing and what they need to do.
"It's a lack of focus, but we're getting better at it."
Connellsville is scheduled for road section games at Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday and West Mifflin on Thursday.
