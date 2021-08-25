Gage Gillott is settling into college life at South Carolina Upstate where he’ll be playing baseball for the NCAA Division-I Spartans.
Before that, the Connellsville graduate had an exciting end to his summer baseball season in Laredo, Texas.
Gillott was selected to play for Youngstown, Ohio and the team advanced to the Pony League Palomino World Series. Gillott played a key role in the Astros’ run to winning the national championship and becoming the de facto world co-champions along with Puerto Rico.
Youngstown went 3-0 to reach the final but a severe storm forced the delay and eventual cancellation of the meeting with Puerto Rico on Aug. 2 as both teams were on time constraints with pending flights home.
Still, it was an event Gillott will never forget.
“The tournament was different, but a cool experience, than what I was used to. We played teams from all over the county,” said Gillott, the son of Michael and Kelli (Koballa) Gillott. “I enjoyed meeting many different players and getting to compete for a national and world title which I had never done before.”
The tournament, held at Uni-Trade Stadium, usually includes teams from around the world but the format was altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Puerto Rico being the only international team participating. Five teams qualified from the continental United States, including East Region champion Youngstown.
Gillott, who was a pitcher and outfielder, did his best to make sure Youngstown got to the championship game.
The Astros won their opener on July 30 against the Brownsville (Texas) Broncos, 4-3, with Gillott pitching five strong innings, allowing one earned run on five hits.
Youngstown clobbered Nuscotomek (Illinois) in its second game, 24-4, to advance to the semifinals. Brownsville won two games in the losers’ bracket to earn another shot at the Astros.
Like the first meeting, the rematch was a tight battle, until Gillott stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded, two outs and the score tied, 3-3. The right-hand hitting Gillott, facing an 0-2 count, blasted a grand slam to put Youngstown up 7-3.
“The pitcher threw a hanging curveball over the plate and I was able to get a good swing on it,” Gillott recalled. “I hit it to dead left field, and off the bat I didn’t think it was gone. But once I rounded first I saw the umpire giving the home run signal.
“It was very electric circling the bases after helping my team take the lead in the semifinal game. I was so pumped and excited to help the team.”
The Astros went on to win, 8-3.
Puerto Rico, which also went 3-0, was declared co-champions of the world title with Youngstown. The Astros were declared the national champions.
In addition to starring in baseball at Connellsville, Gillott lettered in football as the Falcons’ starting quarterback, kicker and punter, and in basketball.
South Carolina Upstate, located in Spartanburg, offered Gillott a baseball scholarship which he accepted. The Spartans play in the Big South Conference.
“I am currently here as a two-way player, pitcher/infielder,” Gillott said. “I really like the coaching staff here as they have had great seasons the past couple years at Upstate and, previously, at Morehead State University.”
Gillott is right where he wants to be.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play D-I baseball in the south against great competition and a place that is warm,” Gillott said.
“I feel like here I can grow not only as an athlete but a student and help move my career to the next level.”
Gillott, who was a 4.0 student at Connellsville, is majoring in biology.
