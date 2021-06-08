VENETIA — Mount Pleasant overcame a pregame injury and 35-minute lightning delay Monday afternoon to open the PIAA Class AAA softball playoffs with a 4-0 victory over Bald Eagle Area at Peterswood Park.
The Lady Vikings (18-3) advance to the state quarterfinals Thursday against the Avonworth at a site and time to be determined. The Lady Antelopes (13-7) shut out Jamestown, 8-0.
The game is a rematch of the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals, won by Mount Pleasant, 8-0. Mary Smithnosky tossed a one-hitter and drove in four runs in the victory.
Bald Eagle finishes the season at 17-4.
Mount Pleasant was leading 4-0 in the top of the sixth inning, and Bald Eagle had runners at first and second with one out when the game went into a weather delay because of lightning.
Winning pitcher Mary Smithnosky ended the threat when play resumed with a groundout and nice catch by shortstop Hannah Gnibus on a line drive.
“At the beginning of the game during warmups, our third baseman got a dislocated finger and couldn’t play,” explained Mount Pleasant coach Chris Brunson.
Haylie Brunson was unable to throw because of the injury and was moved to designated player to keep her bat in the lineup.
“The lightning was just more adversity. The team didn’t let that get to them. They did a good job of rebounding,” said Chris Brunson. “The kids just keep pushing forward.
“I’m so proud of them.”
Bald Eagle also threatened in the top of the second inning after Mary Smithnosky walked Autumn Tobias to start the inning. Maddie Perry popped out to first baseman Courtney Poulich.
Maddie Peters hit a ground ball to Gnibus to force Tobias at second base. Then, courtesy runner Hailey Bucha was caught stealing to end the inning.
The Lady Vikings built off the momentum by scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Lexi Shawley walked with one out and Sophie Smithnosky ripped a single down the third base line for runners at first and second. Abby Swank walked to load the bases.
Krista Benson popped out to the shortstop for the second out.
Katie Hutter ripped a single to center field to bring home Shawley and Sophie Smithnosky. Smithnosky slid across the plate as the ball bounced past the catcher, allowing Swank and Hutter to advance a base.
“Katie had the big hit to score the two runs,” said Chris Brunson.
Bald Eagle was poised to cut into the deficit in the top of the third inning, but a stellar defensive play by Hutter killed the threat.
Marina Shawley doubled to open the inning and moved to third on Morgan King’s one-out single.
Madison Eckley hit a sinking line drive to Hutter, who gloved the ball and then tossed to first base for the inning-ending double play.
“When they got the lead-off double, I’m thinking as a coach they’re probably going to score one run. The line-out double play was the play of the game,” praised Chris Brunson.
As they had in the second inning, the Lady Vikings built on their strong defense from the top of the inning.
Poulich launched a Peters pitch deep to center field. The solo home run easily cleared the fence and deposited in the raised parking area that rings the outfield.
“Courtney had the bomb in the parking lot, but that’s nothing new,” said Chris Brunson
Mary Smithnosky settled down to retire the next six batters in order and the offense responded with another run.
Sophie Smithnosky was ticked by a pitch to open the bottom of the fourth inning. She moved to third on Krista Benson’s double down the left field line, and scored on Hutter’s sacrifice fly.
Mary Smithnosky retired the side in order in the top of the seventh inning under threatening skies.
“That team is really good. That girl threw a heckuva game,” Chris Brunson of Bald Eagle.
Now, attention turns to the state quarterfinals.
“We’ll reassess the wounded. We survived and advance,” Chris Brunson said preparation for the next game. “That’s what this tournament is about.”
