CALIFORNIA — Frazier struck first but it was all Neshannock from then on in Friday afternoon’s WPIAL Class AA softball championship game.
The top-seeded Lady Lancers pounded out 15 hits and Addy Frye fired a four-hitter in a 9-1 win over the No. 2 Lady Commodores in a match-up of undefeated teams at California University of Pa.’s Lilley Field.
Gabby Quinn led Neshannock’s offensive explosion with three hits, including a pair of run-scoring doubles, Hunter Newman was 3 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs and Aaralyn Nogay also had three hits with two stolen bases as the Lady Lancers improved to 22-0.
Frye allowed a first-inning run but blanked Frazier (18-1) the rest of the way. The freshman right-hander walked two and struck out 10.
“You look out on the scoreboard and there it is right there. We had four hits,” Frazier coach Don Hartman said. “I was afraid we were going to get overpowered and we did. I give them a lot of credit. They hit the ball well.
“We made some miscues here and there but at the end of the day they had more speed than us, they had great power hitters, a power pitcher ... they’re the real deal. They’re solid one-through-nine. There’s no weaknesses.”
It was the Lady Commodores’ fourth appearance in the WPIAL final under Hartman. Frazier won the title in 2017 and fell to Laurel in 2018 and 2019 although it went on to win the PIAA championship the latter season.
Frazier has qualified for the state tournament again and will play a first-round game Monday with the opponent, site and time to be determined.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my girls, 11 of us battling through injuries and getting to this point,” Hartman said. “I love my team. I love the effort they gave today.”
The Lady Commodores took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jensyn Hartman walked, took second on Maria Felsher’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Victoria Washinski’s triple to right-center.
“Victoria banged her ankle up real bad last week in practice and she’s hobbling and it was great to see her get a big hit right there and get us going,” coach Hartman said of his lone senior. “She’s going to be missed. She’s been outstanding for me for four years.”
Neshannock pulled even with a run off losing pitcher Nicole Palmer in the bottom of the second when Newman singled, took second on a throwing error and scored on the first of two hits by Ali Giordano.
The Lady Lancers went ahead to stay in the fourth inning. Newman singled and scored on Quinn’s double to make it 2-1. Quinn stole third and came home when the throw went awry. Gabby Perod followed with the first of her two hits, went to second on Katherine Nativio’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Katie DiMuccio’s single for a 4-1 advantage.
Neshannock pulled away from there, scoring three runs on five hits in the fifth and two runs on three hits in the sixth.
“”We hung for awhile then they broke it open a little bit,” Hartman said. “We threw outside, they poked the ball to right field. We came inside, they turned in the gap. Then they laid down some bunts with their speed.”
There were few offensive highlights for Frazier. Delaney Warnick drilled a pair of line-drive singles, Washinski was 1 for 2 with a walk and Jensyn Hartman reached base three times on an error and a single to go with her walk.
“They’re our No. 3 and 4 hitters. Those two did their job today,” coach Hartman said of Washinski and Warnick. “They collected three of the four hits we had.”
The bottom five hitters in the Lady Commodores’ lineup went a combined 0 for 14.
“We just couldn’t catch up,” Hartman said. “Our younger players haven’t seen pitching like that.”
Frazier got runners in scoring position in the third, fourth and sixth put failed to cash in.
Hartman reached second on a throwing error with one out in the third but was left stranded. Warnick singled leading off the fourth and Grace Vaughn bunted her to second but Frye retired the next two batters.
The Lady Commodores’ last gasp came in the sixth while down 7-1 when they loaded the bases with none out. Felsher reached on a two-base error, Washinski walked and Warnick ripped a single to right, but Frye struck out the next three hitters.
Frazier will now turn its attention to the PIAA tournament.
“A couple years ago we got beat by Laurel (in the WPIAL final), we caught fire and made it all the way and won the state title,” Hartman said. “We found out right there anything can happen. We’re going to roll our sleeves up, show up Monday and see what we can do.”
