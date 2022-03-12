NORTH HUNTINGDON -- The PIAA Class AAAAA second round playoff game Friday night at Norwin was a tale of two halves.
Highlands had the better of the play in the first 16 minutes and built a 40-32 halftime lead.
But, Laurel Highlands was the better team in the second half and overtime, and that difference led to a hard-fought 71-66 victory over the Rams.
Laurel Highlands (27-0) advances to the PIAA quarterfinals and should play close to home Tuesday with Gateway's 62-59 overtime victory against Hershey. The Gators (17-6) are the fourth seed from the WPIAL.
Laurel Highlands emerged from the halftime break with a sense of urgency, turning the game around in the first four minutes of the third quarter.
The Mustangs haven't trailed much this season, especially heading into the second half. However, Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger said his squad was not desparate nor despondent.
"They weren't panicked. They knew they didn't have a really good first half," said Hauger. "It just shows the belief they have in themselves and each other. Settle down and make sure we make the game quick.
"Coming out at halftime, shortly after that, we just tightened up the defense and made them execute offense a little harder.
"Rodney did a really good job on No. 1 (Jimmy Kunst). He's a heckuva player. I thought our defense was night and day difference from the first half to the second half.
"And, we started getting boards. Defensively, we stopped them and got the rebounds."
Joe Chambers' 3-point play with 5:02 left in the third quarter drew the Mustangs to 44-42, and Brandon Davis' putback tied the game at 44 and led Highlands to call a timeout with 4:31 to go in the quarter.
"I think we did (the offense) better. It wasn't anything we maintained," said Hauger. "You have to give Highlands credit for that. They had a good game plan, well disciplined."
The teams played close in the final four minutes of the third quarter with Chandler Thimons' putback before the buzzer giving Highlands a 53-51 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs went on a 7-0 run in the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter, capped on a jumper and fast break layup by Gallagher.
However, the Rams didn't go away and tied the game at 60-all on Cam Reigard's 3-pointer with about 17 seconds left in regulation.
Keondre DeShields gave the Mustangs the early lead in overtime, 62-60, and the Rams' Bradyn Foster made 1-of-2 foul shots with 3:02 left in overtime.
Chambers redirected a rebound on the next possession to Jadyn Pratt for an inside basket.
"I think the biggest play of the game was Jayden Pratt getting an offensive rebound and putting it back in," said Hauger.
The pair reversed roles with 51.2 seconds remaining with Pratt finding Chambers open for a 3-point play opportunity. Chambers missed the foul shot and the Mustangs led 68-64.
Chambers finished with 13 points.
The Mustangs hit three foul shots in the final minute to clinch the victory.
"Keondre really came big at the end from the foul line," said Hauger. DeShields scored 15 points.
The quarterfinal game and undefeated season was in doubt early with the Rams (19-8) controlling play in the opening eight minutes. Highlands' disciplined motion offense and poor shooting by the Mustangs allowed the Rams to build a 16-11 late in the first quarter.
Things were working for the Rams when a loose ball going out of bounds transitioned into a crosscourt pass to Carter Leri, who caught the ball and released a shot in one motion for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and a 19-11 lead.
With the Laurel Highlands offense stuttering early, Rodney Gallagher stepped up into the void. The junior completed a pair of 3-point plays on slashing drives for nearly half of the Mustangs' first quarter points.
Laurel Highlands defeated Highlands in the WPIAL semifinals, 61-44, two weeks ago, but the Rams seemed determined to avenge the loss with their play in the first half.
Foster hit a 3-pointer with 2:15 left in the half to give the Rams their largest lead of the game, 36-23.
"They all had to show something they haven't had to show this year. They were down 13 points," said Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger. "I knew this wasn't going to be an easy game by any stretch of the imagination. That's a good basketball team."
Laurel Highlands fought back in the final two minutes and was able to slice the deficit back to single digits, 40-32, on Chambers' 3-pointer from the corner just before halftime.
Hauger felt Chambers' long-range jumper was one of the turning points of the game.
"I think the best thing about halftime was Joe (Chambers) hitting the three right before halftime. That was big," said Hauger. "When he hit that 3-pointer right before the buzzer, that was huge heading into halftime."
Gallagher kept his offensive contribution at a high level, scoring half of the Mustangs' first-half total with 16 points. Gallagher finished with a game-high 30 points.
Hauger noted the impact a couple role players had on defense and in the paint.
"Nico Johns and AJ Sumpter did a nice job getting on the boards and defending the big guy. He had to work for it," praised Hauger.
As for the Mustangs' offense, Hauger added, "We attacked them a little bit better. I think we were settling a little bit on some of our possessions. It's a common theme.
"We started getting more movement on our offense. Keondre (DeShields), in particular, started getting to the boards."
Highlands had four players score in double figures, led by Kunst's 14 points. Leri and Foster both scored 13 points. Thimons had 12 points and Reigard added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.