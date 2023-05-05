Rodney Gallagher and Keondre DeShields have been here before.
The Laurel Highlands’ senior dynamic duo have been named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Team, Gallagher to the first team for the fourth consecutive year and DeShields to the second team for the second season in a row. Both were picked for the Class 4A squad this year after being chosen in Class 5A in 2022.
This is new ground, however, for four other area players named to the All-State squad, led by Geibel Catholic senior Jaydis Kennedy who was a Class 1A first-team selection. Three, each an underclassman, made the third team: Belle Vernon sophomore Zion Moore in Class 4A, Yough junior Terek Crosby in Class 3A and Monessen junior Lorenzo Gardner in Class 1A.
Gallagher, who became the Mustangs’ all-time leading scorer this past season and finished his career with 2,035 points, is the first WPIAL player to be named first-team all-state four straight years since the Pennsylvania Sports Writers began picking by classifications in 2003.
Gallagher was part of two WPIAL championship teams in 2022 and 2020, hitting game-winning free throws in both title games.
DeShields, who transferred from Uniontown after his freshman season, was a key figure in LH winning three consecutive section championships.
Both Gallagher and DeShields will play football in college, Gallagher at West Virginia and DeShields at St. Francis. Both are committed to football but DeShields left the door open for a return to the hardwood at some point.
“I have that in the back of my mind, not my first year but maybe somewhere down the line, you never know,” DeShields said. “But I’m fully committed to football now.”
Gallagher, a supreme point guard who averaged 21 points per game during the regular season, and DeShields, an athletic guard/forward who put up 22.8 ppg in leading the team in scoring for the third year in a row, were lethal together and arguably the WPIAL’s greatest one-two punch over the past three seasons.
Familiarity played a big role in that.
“I grew up playing with Rod my whole life,” DeShields said. “He’s like my brother, we’ve been there for each other. We just know how each other plays and we worked together really well in trying to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”
They both knew when the other was catching fire.
“Whoever is hot, we know it and it’s their night,” DeShields said. “When Rod was hot I made sure I got him the ball and when I was hot he’d keep getting the ball to me, and games where we were both on we were pretty tough to beat.
“We always felt that we could win every single game we went into as long as we played hard.”
They almost did. Laurel Highlands was a combined 65-9 over the past three years with Gallagher and DeShields together, and drew droves of fans wherever they played.
“The fans were a big part of the process,” DeShields said. “They’d really got behind us, get our adrenaline pumping and lifted us up even higher. We never wanted to let them down.”
DeShields is happy with how his high school basketball career turned out.
“It was a great experience, especially winning the WPIAL last year,” said DeShields. “That was one of the best things of my high school career and was one of my goals. And then this (being named all-state) feels great, too. because it was definitely another one of my goals growing up.”
DeShields also complimented his coach, Rick Hauger, who is among the Class of 2023 for the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.
“When I heard that I felt proud of him and definitely think he deserves it,” DeShields said. “It was just great playing for him.”
Kennedy was the area’s leading scorer at 31.5 ppg during the regular season and a key cog in the Gators’ run to the WPIAL Class 1A final four and securing a section title for the first time since 2005.
“He is so deserving of this prestigious award,” Geibel coach Don Porter said. “Jaydis is one of the hardest working players I have had the privilege of coaching. Jaydis has the craft of being able to score in a variety of ways and score a lot. To average 30 points a night is no easy task.”
Porter feels Kennedy will do well at the next level.
“I believe Jaydis will make his college coach very happy because of his hard work daily, which will equate to a great college player,” Porter said. “Jaydis has not only matured into a great basketball player but more importantly a great, caring person. My coaching staff and I are so very proud of him.”
Moore, who averaged 23.4 ppg for the Leopards, made it three local all-state players at the Class 4A level. Moore helped lead the Leopards into the postseason in rugged Section 3-AAAA that also included co-champions Uniontown and Laurel Highlands. He was one of just two sophomores chosen for all-state honors in Class 4A.
Crosby, a key player in Yough’s first section championship since 2005, averaged 21.7 ppg.
“Terek has really grown as a player, leadership-wise,” Cougars coach Jim Nesser said. “That’s probably the biggest difference in the last couple years, his maturation in that area. He’s really worked hard on the little things to become a good player. He’s a great kid.
“I think this is an accomplishment not just for him but our program. It shows you how much work we’re putting in over here, and usually when you have a kid named to the all-state team it means you’re winning.”
The selection of Gardner, who averaged 21.8 ppg and sparked the Greyhounds to a 21-4 record and another section championship, pleased Monessen coach Dan Bosnic.
“Lorenzo being named to the all-state team is a great honor,” Bosnic said. “I’m very proud of him. He’s a 1,000-point scorer as a junior and consistently made big plays for our team last season.
“He’s very deserving of the recognition.”
