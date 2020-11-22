NEW WILMINGTON — The Presidents’ Athletic Conference, which includes Waynesburg University, said Friday it’s continuing with a tentative plan for return to intercollegiate athletic competition during the spring 2021 semester.
The PAC Presidents’ Council, in consultation with the conference-wide working groups (Health and Safety, Scheduling and Financial Considerations), the PAC Athletic Administrations’ Council and sports-specific coaching groups, continues its ongoing review and planning for a return to competition in response for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We are planning for winter and spring intercollegiate athletic competition, including resumption of postponed fall sports. Across the conference, our teams have been training and preparing safely with COVID-19 measures in place through the fall,” Dr. Calvin Troup, president of Geneva College and chairman of the PAC Presidents’ Council, said in a release.
“With conference COVID-19 protocols in place and the benefits of schools in close proximity for travel, we trust that our PAC student-athletes who have invested so much and exercised such patience and perseverance will finally be able to return to competition.”
Spring 2021 competition in men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s swimming and diving is scheduled to commence no earlier than Jan. 23. The modified scheduling models and postseason championship opportunities will be announced at a later date.
The PAC Presidents’ Council also affirmed a recommendation from its Athletic Administrators’ Council to cancel the league’s indoor track and field championships, which were tentatively scheduled for the end of February. The PAC Presidents’ Council endorsed member schools sponsoring men’s and women’s indoor track and field to pursue opportunities for non-conference competition consistent with local, state and federal public health authorities, the NCAA Sport Science Institute (SSI) and institutional policies and guidelines.
Discussions related to wrestling are ongoing with details to be announced at a later date.
Additionally, the PAC intends to support modified scheduling models and championship opportunities for men’s and women’s cross country during the months of February and March.
The PAC announced during the summer that it was postponing fall sports seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic with the intention of moving them to the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.