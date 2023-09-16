YORK RUN -- Uniontown and Albert Gallatin took a while sizing each other up in their Fayette County football rivalry clash on Friday night.
The Colonials eventually found a formula that worked and the key components were running back Cyrus Potkul and AG's offensive line.
Potkul plowed through the middle of the Red Raiders defense 21 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and his effectiveness inside eventually opened up the rest of the offense to help Albert Gallatin pull away for a 36-0 victory in front of a big crowd at York Run.
It was the Colonials' first victory of the season following an 0-3 start.
"We needed this one so bad," AG coach Drew Dindl said. "Some heads were starting to go down. We were starting to lose confidence. It was nice to get back on track. They answered the bell. I'm proud of them."
The game did have a scary moment when Uniontown's Darien Gordon was injured in the third quarter and was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a hospital by ambulance.
"Darien took a shot to the head," Red Raiders coach Keith Jeffries said. "He had feeling, he had movement. How bad it is we don't know but he was moving around and talking so that's a good thing. Hopefully it's nothing major."
It's the second year in a row the game between the two teams was halted by an injury.
"You never like to see something like that," Dindl said. "It happened to us last year with Jace (Bowers) and Coach Jeffries was great checking on us then. I just wanted to make sure the young man was fine and it seemed like he was going to be OK. I'll keep up with Coach Jeffries to see how he's doing."
The first quarter was a defensive struggle as both teams were forced to punt twice. Two key third-down plays halted drives with Uniontown's Nick Torbich throwing AG quarterback T Guesman for a three-yard loss and the Colonials' Xavier Rice bringing down Red Raiders quarterback K'Adrian McLee for a two-yard loss.
Uniontown (2-2) was forced to punt again early in the third quarter and Albert Gallatin followed with a 12-play, 83-yard march that took 7:01 off the clock and ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Potkul, who had nine carries for 64 yards in the drive.
Nasir Moore's 19-yard run for AG on a third-and-five play set the hosts up at the Uniontown 15 and Potkul covered that in three runs to put the Colonials up 6-0.
"Any time you have a big rivalry game you're feeling each other out, there's a lot of emotions, a lot of mistakes until you get calmed down a little bit," Dindl said. "That's what our kids did. They calmed down and the O-line took it to them. I can't be more proud of those guys. And Cyrus ran like an animal tonight."
Albert Gallatin's defense, which limited the Red Raiders usually explosive offense to just five first downs, forced another three-and-out and took over at its own 37 with 1:40 left in the half.
With Uniontown's defense wary of Potkul, the Colonials shifted gears and used an 18-yard pass by Guesman to Moore, and eight-yard run by Caleb DeHaven and then a 30-yard burst around left end by Guesman to advance to the Red Raider 7. Potkul got six yards and then plowed into the end zone for his second one-yard touchdown run of the game to make it 12-0.
"Cyrus played baseball for me when he was younger, I had him in All-Stars," Jeffries said. "He's just a good, tough, hard-nosed kid. They ran that dive well, they ran all the reads well and they just made plays with all their kids.
"We did not."
Uniontown's biggest play of the first half came as time ran out with McLee completing a 30-yard pass to Notorious Grooms.
While Potkul starred in the first half, Albert Gallatin's DeHaven and Adam Pegg grabbed the spotlight in the third quarter.
DeHaven returned the second-half kickoff 51 yards to the Uniontown 35 then scored on a 34-yard jet sweep one play later with Moore's two-point conversion run giving the Colonials a 20-0 advantage.
"We kind of sucked them in there with Cyrus and once we saw they started to load up inside to try and stop him then we were able to get outside a little bit, we hit a couple passes also and the kids started having fun," Dindl said.
Uniontown finally put together a strong drive sparked by McLee who threw a 17-yard pass to Grooms and ran for 13 yards.
Two plays later, Pegg wrecked the Red Raiders' plans of getting back into the game on a third-down play from the AG 35. McLee lofted a deep pass that Pegg picked off at the 6 and returned 94 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. DeHaven's two-point run gave the Colonials a commanding 28-0 lead.
Uniontown fumbled on its next play from scrimmage with Pegg picking up the loose ball and returning it 21 yards to the Red Raiders 7 but Uniontown recovered an AG fumble on the ensuing play.
The drive in which Gordon was injured ended with another Uniontown fumble that was recovered by AG's J.J. Perrine at the Red Raiders 35. Three plays later Guesman tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Kennedy and DeHaven again run in the two-point conversion to put the Colonials ahead 36-0 with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter.
"We kind of self-destructed," Jeffries said. "I knew that their record did not show how good that team was. Watching them on film I saw a lot of good things from them. I was talking to Coach Drew before the game and he said they put the ball on the carpet 10 times in the last couple weeks.
"Tonight they didn't do that. They secured the ball, they made plays when they needed to and their kids played hard."
Albert Gallatin churned out 226 yards on the ground on 38 attempts and Guesman completed two of his three passes for 33 yards. DeHaven (four carries for 41 yards), Moore (4-38) and Guesman (4-30) combined for 12 carries for 109 yards to supplement Potkul.
Uniontown running back Cam Jackson was limited to 17 yards on nine carries. McLee ran six times for just 15 yards and connected on only three of 13 passes for 52 yards. The Red Raiders usual strong ground game was held to 49 yards on 21 attempts.
"We've seen it at practice but it hasn't been translating to the game on Friday," Dindl said of his defense. "Tonight Coach (Rich) Rush had them ready to go."
The victory allowed Albert Gallatin to maintain possession of the General George C. Marshall Cup which goes to the winner between the two rivals.
"I told me wife I'm not giving that back," Dindl said. "We made sure we hung on to that thing for another year."
Jeffries implored his team to keep striving for improvement after the game.
"I told them we can't keep making mistakes," Jeffries said. "We've just got to get back to work and get better."
Dindl was pleased to see plenty of fan support for his team.
"When we can schedule those guys and Laurel (Highlands) we get big crowds and everybody has a good time," Dindl said. "It's always a fun atmosphere."
