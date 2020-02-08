An 8-0 run to open the first quarter and a 9-0 spurt to start the second period was key in Laurel Highlands' 76-61 victory over county-rival Albert Gallatin on Friday in Section 1-AAAAA play at Harold "Horse" Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
"We were hoping that we would come out and score early because we didn't score for the first three or four minutes of the first quarter at Greensburg," Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger said. "We wanted to try and make something happen early. The game started off slow the first minute or two, then it picked up. I thought we played pretty-good defense for the most part and rebounded pretty well."
The playoff-bound Mustangs (7-5, 13-7) also had a fast start in their 70-61 triumph at Albert Gallatin (4-8, 6-14) on Jan. 14, as they had a 10-point advantage in the first period.
"We talked about having a better start, but you have to play defense, and we didn't," Albert Gallatin coach Shea Fleenor said. "We didn't execute tonight, but especially at the defensive end. Maybe the moment got too big. We had chances to get in the playoffs prior to this game, but we weren't able to take advantage of it."
LH had four players in double figures, including freshman Rodney Gallagher, who scored a game-high 25 points on nine field goals, one 3-pointer, and was 6 for 6 at the foul line.
"I really don't care how many points I score," Gallagher said. "It is all about getting the W."
Gallagher's repertoire includes a mid-range jump shot that is not as common in today's game, but something he has been working on since he was little. Gallagher had several jumpers fall on Friday.
"When I was little, my dad taught me that jump shot because that is what he used to shoot when he was in school," Gallagher said. "I have worked on that shot a lot. A lot of people don't shoot that nowadays, so getting a lot of mid-range buckets opens up your shot more and you can extend back to the three-point line and your game opens up."
Teammate Caleb Palumbo took some of the pressure off Gallagher in scoring 21 points on five three-pointers, one two-pointer, and was 4 of 4 at the line. Laurel Highlands' Tyvaughn Long was a force inside, adding 14 points on six field goals and was 2 of 3 at the line. Keandre Cook rounded out the Mustangs' double-digit leaders with 13 on six field goals (one 3-pointer).
"Caleb hit some threes and Tyvaughn was getting some buckets inside, and then Rodney started taken over a little bit more, so we had a pretty-good night," Hauger said. "AG plays real good pressure defense, and I thought our guys handled it really well tonight."
"Laurel Highlands is at their best when Caleb and Keandre have strong games," Fleenor said. "We knew what Rodney and Tyvaughn could do, but the other guys were key, and will be for them as they move forward."
The Colonials' Dylan Shea scored 18 points on seven field goals, one 3-pointer, and made three free throws. Teammate Nate English added 17 points on six field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 2 of 3 at the line. AG's Dom Lewellen chipped in with 10 on four field goals (two 3-pointers).
"Dylan has played so well this season against guys that were much bigger than him," Fleenor said. "We had our chances this year to get into the playoffs, but it wasn't enough."
Laurel Highlands was coming off probably its most disappointing setback this season, a 65-52 loss at Greensburg Salem (1-11, 4-16) on Tuesday following a slow start, but didn't let deja vu come into play against the Colonials, as Gallagher made two free throws, and Palumbo connected on back-to-back threes for an 8-0 lead with 5:45 left in the first period.
Albert Gallatin battled back into the game, but the home team had a 16-13 advantage after the first frame. The Mustangs' 9-0 run to open the second started on back-to-back buckets by Long, a transition layup by Gallagher and another three by Palumbo to increase their lead to 25-13 with 5:26 remaining in the second quarter.
"We had a very good practice yesterday," Hauger said. "I felt like our guys were ready to play a good ball game. AG is a good team. A point here and a point there for a couple of teams could have reversed a whole lot of things in our section."
"Coming off that tough loss against I team I thought we should have beat was just bad for us and the community," Gallagher said. "We knew we wanted to come out strong and prove a point, and we did by getting a really good win today."
Laurel Highlands had a 37-25 halftime advantage holding a 21-12 edge in the second. LH outscored the visitors, 22-16, in the third, and AG had a 20-17 advantage in the fourth.
