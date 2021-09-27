Ryan Pajak was not only the fastest AA runner Saturday at the PIAA Foundation XC Meet, but the Ringgold sophomore was the fastest boy in all of the classifications.
Pajak finished first on the Hershey course that will host the state meet with a time of 16:21. York Suburban's Cole Adams was second in 16:28.
Pajak has competed in three major invitationals this season and finished first in all three.
The Rams finished sixth in the AA team standings with 267 points. Nick Whaley placed 32nd overall in 18:09 for the Rams. Ethan Hutchinson (61, 19:00), Thomas Bourne (91, 19:31), Alex Niziol (96, 19:41), Aidan Fausnaught (100, 19:48), and Lorenzo Zeni (133, 20:27) also competed for Ringgold.
The Belle Vernon boys placed 20th with 476 points in the AA race. Luke Henderson was the top finisher in 43rd place with a time of 18:31.
Troy Teegarden (74, 19:10), Dylan Holliday (113, 20:09), Gianni Pesi (132, 20:26), Noah Lehner (143, 20:37), and Collin Tomalski (188, 22:00) also had scoring runs for the Leopards.
Ringgold's Charlee Leach finished sixth in the AA race with a time of 20:43. Blue Mountain's Olivia Haas finished first in 18:42.
Annie Daerr (95, 24:11) and Matigan Evans (130, 25:25) also ran for the Lady Rams.
The Belle Vernon girls finished 18th in the same race with 412 points. Viva Kreis had the best finish for the Lady Leopards, placing 15th overall in a time of 21:15.
Tessa Rodriguez (46, 22:39), Sienna Steeber (110, 24:44), Gina Bellissimo (149, 26:16), and Melina Stratigos (160, 26:50) also counted in Belle Vernon's final score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.