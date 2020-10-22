Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak and Belle Vernon’s Grace Henderson set the pace Wednesday afternoon with both runners crossing the finish line first in the AA race at White Oak Park to take home TSTCA Invitational individual honors.
Pajak led the Rams to the team title with 51 points. Greensburg Salem wasn’t far behind in second place with 56 points.
Pajak crossed the finish line in 16:11.30, just 10 seconds before Greensburg Salem’s Quintin Gatons. The Rams’ Lucas Pajak finished fourth in 16:38.50.
Ringgold’s Ben Daerr placed eighth in 17:01.62, and teammate Nick Whaley was 18th with a time of 17:41.43. Lorenzo Zeni just missed a top-20 finish, placing 22nd in 17:47.96.
Uniontown’s Leyton Maust finished 19th in 17:42.25 for a top-20 finish. The Red Raiders finished fifth in the team standings with 185 points.
Belle Vernon finished 11th with 297 points. Luke Henderson was 23rd in 17:48.15, just three seconds ahead of teammate Noah Lehner in 27th place.
Elizabeth Forward was 16th with 457 points. Christian Guinto-Brody was the first Warrior to finish, breaking the tape in 18:16.48 for 41st place.
Laurel Highlands was 17th in the team standings with 466 points. Joe Casteel finished 84th in 19:15.77.
Grace Henderson held off Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer to win the girls AA race in 19:20.29. Trimmer was second in 19:30.14.
The Ringgold girls also won the team title, finishing with 91 points and well ahead of Knoch’s 132 points.
The Lady Rams’ Charlee Leach was 10th in 20:54.31. Teammates Angelina Massey (14, 21:24.38) and Angelique Mariana (16, 21:37.24) also had top-20 finishes.
The Elizabeth Forward girls placed fifth with 167 points with Marissa Manko (17, 21:43.31) and Laci Schwirian (19, 21:45.95) running to top-20 finishes.
The Uniontown girls were seventh with 170 points. Emily Angelo was 20th in 21:55.61 to give the Lady Raiders two top-20 finishers.
The Belle Vernon girls were 11th with 315 points, just five points ahead of Laurel Highlands. Adrienna Mattey led the Fillies to the finish line in 46th place with a time of 23:18.53.
Riverview won the boys A team title with 62 points. Winchester Thurston’s Patrick Malone had a winning time of 16:34.1, crossing the finish line only one second ahead of teammate Lance Nicholls.
West Greene finished eighth with 260 points. The Pioneers were led to the finish line by Kaden Shields in 47th place with a time of 20:07.68.
Waynesburg Central was 12th with 296 points. Travis Tedrow finished 46th for the Raiders in 19:57.90.
St. Joseph easily won the girls A team title with 51 points. Shenango’s Carmen Medvit won the race in 19:18.50.
The Waynesburg Central girls were 13th with 289 points, led by Kaitlyn Pester’s top-20 finish. Pester placed 19th in 22:12.77.
West Greene was 15th with 377 points. Katie Lampe was the first Lady Pioneer to finish, crossing the finish line in 58th place with a time of 24:54.99.
