CALIFORNIA — Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak overcame a fall in the mud midway through the course Thursday afternoon to finish first in the WPIAL Class AA Cross Country Championship at Roadman Park.
Pajak, who finished a close second as a freshman last year, recovered from his slip to win the gold medal in 16:58.9. Hopewell’s Ryan Flitcraft placed second with a time of 17:33.2.
“I fell down the hill. It’s pretty bad,” Pajak said of his tumble. “I was very stressed out. That added seconds to my time.
“I did waste a lot of gas in the tank sprinting back up the hill.”
Pajak had a comfortable lead in the middle section of the course.
“I was already forming a gap and suddenly boom,” explained Pajak.
Pajak was happy with the gold medal, but not in the time.
“That’s not me. I had a 25-second gap. I had to get a good time on this course,” said Pajak.
As for the impact last year’s second place finish had, Pajak added, “It did fuel me up to get confidence for this year.”
Uniontown junior Mason Stewart was all smiles after he qualified for the state meet with his 18th-place finish in the Class AA race in 11:39.1.
“I was 18th. This is so exciting. I’m shaking right now,” said Stewart, who is making his first trip to the state meet.
Ringgold’s Nick Whaley (22, 18:22.2) and Uniontown’s Leyton Maust (23, 18:22.4) grabbed the final two spots into the Class AA state meet.
“It was a nail-biter. I picked it up at the bottom of the gravel hill and coming up the cinder track I turned it on,” said Whaley. “I knew in my head I had to focus to make states for the first time.
“The race started fast. It was hard to catch up. The kids I beat before I wasn’t close to,” said Maust. “Coming back across the road (into the final mile), I really wanted to make it to states. I worked hard.”
Maust, too, had issues with the mud.
“The mud, it took it out of you. It engulfs your shoes. It jars your back,” said Maust.
The Rams and Red Raiders just missed qualifying as a top-3 team. Ringgold was fourth with 153 points, only seven points shy of Blackhawk. Uniontown finished five points behind Ringgold.
Belle Vernon’s Luke Henderson also fell shy of qualifying, finishing 25th in 18:26.9.
Connellsville coach Pat Mullaney was counting runners in the Class AAA race, hoping senior Zach Bigam’s 25th place in 18:04.8 would be good enough to qualify.
The finish was good enough as Bigam grabbed the next-to-last berth.
“I went out right where I was supposed to be,” said Bigam, who missed last year with a hip injury. “The second mile ate me up.
“I tried to bring it home in the last mile.”
Bigam fell short of his anticipated finish time, but was okay with that.
“I tried to be smart. It was tough. I figured I’d be faster, but I’m good with it,” said Bigam. “It feels good (to be going to the state meet).”
California senior Kolby Kent didn’t have to count and hope in the Class A race, finishing on the medal stand after he placed 12th with a time of 18:28.
He managed the mud that was present throughout the course.
“There were a lot of slick spots, mostly on the hill, going down the hardest part of the race. I had to keep my balance,” said Kent. “I tried to take normal steps. I slipped a little bit, but got it back.
“My first split was almost exactly where I wanted to be.”
Kent scratched off two goals with one run.
“Going to states with a medal. I knew it was possible when I heard the top 15 medal. I gave it my all,” said Kent. “I’m excited. This has been my goal from the very beginning of the season.
“And, I finally did it.”
