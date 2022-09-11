Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak and Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo ran to victory Saturday in the Class AA races of the Red, White & Blue Invitational held at White Oak Park.
Pajak, a junior, finished first in a course-record time of 15:13, breaking the mark of 15:41 set by Butler’s CJ Singleton. His time is the fastest in the state in the young season and 44 seconds faster than the Blackhawk’s Ethan Papa.
The course record was broken earlier in the day when Peters Twp.’s Brett Krobroth won the Class AAA race in 15:31.
Quarzo also had an impressive performance with her first-place finish in 17:49. The Brownsville senior and North Carolina State University recruit crossed the finish line 67 seconds in front of Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer.
The Uniontown boys finished fourth in the team standings with 136 points. Mason Stewart led the Red Raiders to the finish line in seventh place with a time of 16:14. Tanner Uphold (20, 17:08) and Leyton Maust (25, 17:19) had top-25 runs. Payton Hostetler (36, 17:41) and Grant Barcheck (48, 18:04) rounded out the scoring runs for Uniontown.
Elizabeth Forward junior Patrick Burgos was fifth overall in 16:05. Thomas Fine (21, 17:10) had a top-25 finish. The Warriors were seventh in the team standings with 188 points.
Laurel Highlands’ Matt Schwertfeger ran to a top-10 finish after placing eighth in 16:15. The Mustangs were 23rd in the team standing with 522 points.
The Rams were 10th in the team standings with 293 points. David Molisee was second on the squad to Pajak in 39th place with a time of 17:46.
Belle Vernon’s Luke Henderson placed in the top 25 after crossing the finish line in 18th place in 16:54. The Leopards were 11th with 306 points.
Connellsville’s Austin Molinaro finished 15th in his first Class AA race with a time of 16:43. The Falcons finished 13th with 404 points.
The Uniontown girls had five runners in the top-32 overall finishers (and top-30 for team scoring) to place third in the team standings with 100 points.
Lydyia Stanton (19, 20:58), Emily Angelo (24, 21:12), Grace Trimmer (26, 21:20), and Zaya McCune (30, 21:26) had scoring runs along with Trimmer. Addy Martin (34, 21:38) and Arrington Scott (36, 21:44) placed in the top 40 runners.
Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez had a top-15 finish after placing 12th overall in 20:22. The Lady Leopards were 14th in the team standings with 354 points.
Southmoreland sophomore Lexi Ohler placed 18th overall in 20:44.
Angelique Mariana was the top finisher for Ringgold in 30th place with a time of 21:24. The Lady Rams placed 10th with 306 points.
Isabella Baker led the Laurel Highlands girls to the finish line 56th place overall with a time of 22:43. The team was 18th with 499 points.
Marissa Manko was the top finisher for Elizabeth Forward in 37th place overall in 21:39. The Lady Warriors were 19th in the team standings with 515 points.
Geibel Catholic freshman Emma Larkin was 65th in 22:50.
