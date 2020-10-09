The Pajak brothers led a charge of six Ringgold runners into the top 10 Thursday afternoon as the Rams easily won the Big South Championship team title at Mingo Creek Park.
Ringgold scored 19 points and only Chartiers Valley's Kaden Crump in fourth place stopped the Rams from taking the first five places.
Ryan Pajak, a freshman, crossed the finish line in 16:05.30 for first place with his brother Lucas trailing by 10 seconds for second place.
Ryan Pajak's time broke the Ringgold school record set in 1992 by Joe Schreibeis.
The Rams' Ben Daerr was third in 16:59.64 and Lorenzo Zeni placed fifth in 17:20.44. Nick Whaley (8, 17:51.37) and David Molisee (9, 18:29.86) also had top-10 finishes.
Elizabeth Forward finished with 108 points.
Christian Guinto-Brady finished in 10th place with a time of 18:33.91. Thomas Fine (22, 20:08.93), Hunter Thomas (23, 20:11.80), Patrick Burgos (27, 20:47.42), and Garrett Vietmeier (31, 21:42.91) also had scoring runs for the Warriors.
The Ringgold girls scored 41 points and finished second by seven points to Chartiers Valley. Elizabeth Forward was third with 61.
Chartiers Valley's Kate Pipilo finished first in 20:33.10, with West Mifflin's Nicole Walker second with a time of 20:58.51.
The Lady Rams' Charlee Leach placed fourth in 21:26.54. Teammate Andrea Kassa was eighth with a time of 21:47.43. Annie Daerr (9, 21:51.93), Angelique Mariana (12, 22:09.18), Angelina (13, 22:17.14), and Matigan Evans (14, 22:22.16) also had scoring runs for Ringgold.
Marissa Manko led Elizabeth Forward to the finish line in third place with a time of 21:11.75. Laci Schwirian was sixth in 21:38.68. 16, Bailey McLaughlin (16, 22:42.58), 19, Corinne Lee-Hauser (19, 23:12.69), Alexis Rodriguez (25, 24.33.99) also scored for the Lady Warriors.
