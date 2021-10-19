Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak held off Peters Township’s Brett Kroboth to win the Washington County Coaches Association Cross Country Championship title Monday on his home course at Mingo Park.
Pajak crossed the finish line in 15:46.57, about six seconds ahead of Kroboth.
Teammate Lorenzo Zeni was fifth with a time of 17:29.79. The Rams’ Ethan Hutchinson was seventh in 17:42.33. Nick Whaley placed 11th with a time of 18:21.65, finishing 10 seconds ahead of Alex Niziol. Thomas Borne also earned all-county honors by finishing 16th in 18:44.39.
The Rams won the AA/A team title with 20 points.
California’s Kolby Kent was 10th in 18:02.42.
Canon-McMillan won the AAA team title with 29 points.
Avella’s Westley Burchianti earned the 20th and final All-County berth in a time of 19:10.40, finishing four seconds ahead of his brother Colton.
Ringgold’s Charlee Leach finished fifth in the girls race in a time of 20:27.85. Teammate Ryan Wilson was 12th in a time of 21:19.68. Annie Daerr earned all-county honors by placing 18th in 21:58.98.
The Lady Rams won the AA/A team title with 15 points.
California had a pair of all-county performances. Anastasia Georgagis was eighth in a time of 20:55.36. The Lady Trojans’ Alina McClaflin was 15th with a time of 21:45.53.
Trinity’s Kaylie Foringer captured the county title in a time of 19:19.02. Peters Township won the AAA team title with 30 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.