SHIPPENSBURG — Ringgold junior Ryan Pajak and Connellsville senior Nathan Reese both won bronze medals in Friday’s opening day of the PIAA Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
And, both made their move near the end of their competitions for their third-place finishes.
Pajak hung around with the lead pack throughout the 1,600, and was nearly boxed heading into the final lap.
“I was boxed in the last 350 meters. If I wasn’t boxed in I could stay with Drew (Butler’s Drew Griffith) and Dale (Hampton’s Dale Hall),” explained Pajak.
Pajak picked his moment and made his move with about 300 meters to go in the four-lap race.
“It was a pretty good pace through the first half of the race. It was around a 4:13 pace,” said Pajak. “We were so bunched together with 300 to go. I had a chance to win.”
Griffith and Hall both reacted to Pajak’s move and upped their pace, as well. Hall finished first in 4:08.52 and Griffith, the WPIAL champion, was barely a step behind in 4:08.59. Pajak crossed the finish line in 4:09.64.
Pajak returns to the track Saturday morning in the 3,200, the opening race of the day.
“The 3,200 is more my event. I feel I can run a sub-nine minute race,” said Pajak.
Reese, too, made his move late with his final throw of 54-6 being his best, and a personal best, in the shot put. He moved up from fifth spot to third with the throw.
Reese qualified for the finals with a personal-best throw of 52-6¾. His first attempt in the prelims was 52-1½ and he fouled on his third attempt.
Reese opened the finals with another personal-best throw of 53-8¼ and he fouled on his second attempt.
“(His bronze medal throw) was a personal best by over two feet,” said Reese, who entered with the seventh-best throw. “I had the now-or-never mentality (on his last throw).
“I didn’t think I was high up (in the standings) as I was. I’m happy with it.”
Reese said he didn’t suffer any first meet jitters.
“I was trying to treat it like every other meet, not to be too nervous about it,” said Reese.
Berks Catholic junior Brady Mider won the gold medal with a throw of 58-9¾. Hempfield’s Peyton Murray edged Reese for the silver medal with a throw of 54-7.
Reese will be attending Penn State University this fall where he hopes to walk on the track team.
“I need to throw 55 feet (for walk-on tryouts). I’ll keep training over the summer and get my numbers up,” said Reese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.