Ringgold's Ryan Pajak and Uniontown's Hope Trimmer opened the cross country season Saturday with title-winning runs at Cal U's Marty Uher Invitational.
Pajak won the boys AA/A race in 16:05.14, while Trimmer crossed the finish line 20:31.38 for the girls AA/A title.
Laurel Highlands' Matt Schwertfeger finished third behind Pajak with a time of 17:14.96.
The Uniontown boys placed fourth in the team standings with 132 points, led to the finish line by Mason Stewart in sixth place with a time of 17:25.96. Montour won the team title with 114 points.
Tanner Uphold (23, 18:34.92), Grant Barcheck (32, 18:43.14), Payton Hostetler (33, 18:44.56), Leyton Maust (38, 18:51.32), and Luke Stanton (52, 19:42.30) also had scoring runs for the Red Raiders.
Albert Gallatin's Kaleb Clark placed 54th in 19:55.66. Joshua Dankle (137, 22:14.72) and Aaron MacCaldi (170, 23:28.17) also ran for the Colonials.
Ringgold finishers included Aidan Fausnaught (57, 20:03.66), Cael Konek (69, 20:14.86), Thomas Borne (72, 20:21.79), Daniel Peterson (80, 20:40.06), and Alex Niziol (86, 20:45.39).
Dylan Wilson (75, 20:24.59), Drake Shaffer (99, 21:00.39), Preston Lauffer (116, 21:35.15), and Marco Peccon (118, 21:42.51) also ran for the Mustangs.
Kai Vanderlaan (91, 20:52.67), Niamh McClafin (108, 21:23.86), and Lucas Bloom (190, 24:13.61) competed for California.
The Uniontown girls finished second in the team standings with 70 points. Montour won the team title with 37 points.
Lydiya Stanton (18, 22:21.18), Grace Trimmer (21, 22:40.15), Zaya McCune (22, 22:42.20), Arrington Scott (26, 22:53.06), and Emily Angelo (27, 22:54.91) all had top-30 finishes for the Lady Raiders.
Geibel Catholic's Emma Larkin placed 28th in 23:04.71.
California's Alina McClaflin (32, 23:11.68) and Anastasia Georgagis (34, 23:27.38) finished in the top 35.
Mia Medved was the top finisher for Albert Gallatin in 37th place with a time of 23:28.91. Bellen Murray (185, 33:37.40) and Kiersten Morgan-Locke (203, 37:19.2) also ran for the Lady Colonials.
Ringgold had scoring runs from Ryan Wilson (39, 23:33.65), Angelique Mariana (63, 24:58.85), Matigan Evans (86, 26:00.95), Sarah Palmer (120, 27:58.25), and Isabel Shvarts (123, 28:09.06).
Isabella Baker (60, 24:51.14), Haley Filcheck (95, 26:44.09), Elena Cavanagh (152, 30:02.60), Lexie Pulice (163, 30:58.25), Maura Nagle (171, 31:44.16), and Sara VanVerth (175, 32:01.62) had scoring runs for Laurel Highlands.
Elizabeth Forward had three of the top four finishes Friday, including champion Patrick Burgos, to edge Belle Vernon for the boys team title in the P3R River Trail Cross Country Invitational.
The Warriors finished with 46 points, one point ahead of the Leopards.
Burgos finished first in 16:37.59, about 20 seconds ahead of Belle Vernon's Luke Henderson.
Thomas Fine (3, 17:42.88), Hunter Thomas (4, 17:56.35), Damon Michaels (20, 19:52.97), Garrett Vietmeier (22, 20:12.44), and Tyler White (24, 20:22.63) helped the Warriors win the team title.
The Leopards had scoring runs from Dylan Holliday (5, 18:02.70), Gianni Pesi (7, 18:41.50), Troy Teegarden (15, 19:32.59), Maison Clayton (21, 19:56.45), and Travis Teegarden (26, 20:47.21).
Harrison Bommer crossed the finish line first for Calvary Chapel in 19th place with a time of 19:50.89. John Gutosky (37, 21:49.75), Jonah Giles (40, 22:10.14), Caleb Bevans (41, 22:10.95), and Casey Caton (49, 23:28.61) also ran for Calvary Chapel.
Sebastian Babines (29, 21:24.83), Max Ludwick (69, 28:47.63), Rex Schade (70, 29:33.96), and Liam Buzas (72, 30:02.70) competed for Yough.
Southmoreland's Lexi Ohler finished second in the girls race in 20:09.14.
The Belle Vernon girls finished second with 57 points, only one point behind Burrell. Tessa Rodriguez (5, 21:50.59), Rosalyn Perozzi (6, 21:50.59), Sienna Steeber (21, 25:44.69), Claire Sokol (22, 25:49.44), and Kylie Stanger (23, 25:58.64) had scoring runs for the Lady Leopards.
Elizabeth Forward's Marissa Manko finished seventh in 22:08.86. Brooke Yurkovich (24, 25:58.84) and Madison Alessio (32, 27:13.23) also competed for the Lady Warriors.
Calvary Chapel's Ada Bommer (17, 25:21.67) had a top-20 finish.
Jada Ford (47, 31:25.95) and Hailey Huber (49, 31:58.16) ran for Yough.
