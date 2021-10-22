Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak and Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer prepared for next week’s WPIAL Championship with first-place finishes Thursday afternoon in the TSTC Invitational.
Pajak covered the California University of Pa. course in 16:51.63. Hopewell’s Dominic Flitcraft was second in 17:10.25
Nick Whaley joined Pajak on the awards stand after he finished 18th in a time of 18:20.46. The pair helped the Rams finish third in the team standings with 115 points.
The Uniontown boys finished second with 97 points. Hampton won the team title with 57 points.
Mason Stewart led the Red Raiders to the finish line in eighth place with a time of 17:43.92. Leyton Maust (16, 18:13.90) and James Stanton (19, 18:23.32) also made the medals stand with top-20 finishes.
Trimmer crossed the finish line in 19:42.19, about 18 seconds in front of Quaker Valley’s Anna Cohen. Teammate Emily Angelo made the awards stand after she finished 13th in a time of 21:49.13.
The Lady Raiders finished fifth in the AA team standings with 156 points.
Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis finished seventh in the AA race in 21:08.53, about four seconds ahead of Ringgold’s Charlee Leach.
The Lady Rams’ Ryan Wilson placed 15th in 22:07.89 to earn a medal. Ringgold placed third in the team standings with 126 points.
Elizabeth Forward’s Laci Schwirian made the awards stand after she finished 16th overall in a time of 22:09.42.
Patrick Burgos was Elizabeth Forward’s top finisher in the AA race in 37th place with a time of 19:00.42.
North Allegheny breezed to the boys AAA team title with 42 points. Butler’s Drew Griffith finished first in a time of 16:13.57. North Allegheny also won the girls AAA title with 32 points. The Lady Tigers’ Wren Kucler won the race in 18:51.63.
Riverview won the boys A team title with 39 points. Winchester Thurston’s Lance Nicholls finished first in 17:11.96.
Waynesburg Central ran only four boys in the A race, led by Travis Tedrow in 35th place in a time of 20:10.29.
The Lady Raiders’ Addison Blair placed 55th with a time of 26:26.47.
