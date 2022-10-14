Ringgold's Ryan Pajak not only won Thursday's Mingo Classic Pink-Out, but the junior did so in a record-breaking time.
Pajak completed his home course in 15:18.86, breaking the time set by Waynesburg Central's Ben Bumgarner of 15:41.17 set in 2016. The Rams placed third among AA teams with 78 points.
Elizabeth Forward had three runners in the top 20 with Patrick Burgos third in 15:57.83, Thomas Fine 14th with a time of 17:11.78, and Hunter Thomas 17th in 17:30.59. The Warriors finished second to Chartiers Valley in the AA team standings with 53 points.
West Greene's Darren Knight was 55th in 18:54.59. Waynesburg Central's Nate Fox placed 66th with a time of 19:10.44. Avella's Colton Burchianti finished 96th with a time of 19:37.75 and teammate Westley Burchianti was 113th in 20:03.85.
Upper St. Clair won the boys AAA team title with 29 points. Eden Christian rolled to the A title with 22 points.
Bethel Park's Jenna Lang won the girls race in 18:45.84.
Waynesburg Central's Jordan Dean was the only local runner to place in the top-20 after finishing 18th with a time of 21:07.25.
Ringgold's Ryan Wilson was 22nd in 21:11.88. Elizabeth Forward's Marissa Manko placed 27th with a time of 21:20.59. West Greene's Alexandria Six finished 88th in 24:58.72.
Peters Township won the girls AAA title with 27 points. Chartiers Valley finished first in AA with 27 points. Ringgold placed second with 78 points. Serra Catholic and Elizabeth Forward both had 78 points.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart was the top A team with 46 points.
Girls volleyball
Albert Gallatin 3, Ringgold 0 -- The Lady Colonials rolled to a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Albert Gallatin (11-3) won by the scores, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23.
Mia Moser (11 digs), Laney Wilson (6 digs, 1 ace, 13 kills, 4 blocks), Kennedy Felio (2 digs, 18 assists, 6 kills), Courtlyn Turner (2 digs, 7 kills, 5 blocks), Kameron Miller (3 digs, 3 kills), Karee Jordan (2 kills), Jocelyn Ellsworth (2 digs, 7 assists, 2 aces), Leah Myers (3 digs), and Mia Myers (2 kills) had noteworthy efforts for the Lady Colonials.
Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 0 -- The Lady Jaguars swept past visiting Laurel Highlands for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Thomas Jefferson won by the scores, 25-13, 25-13, 25-22.
Morgan Wheeler (5 kills, 6 digs, 10 assists, 1 ace, 1 block), Mia Pierce (13 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Mackenzie Nicklow (1 ace, 1 dig), Bella Scott (1 kill, 4 digs, 1 block), Jayna Fabery (1 kill, 10 digs, 1 assist), and Ally Mattey (3 kills, 10 digs, 1 block, 2 aces) led the way for Laurel Highlands.
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 1 -- The Lady Raiders won the final two sets for a Section 3-AAA road victory.
Uniontown won the first set, 25-18. Belle Vernon (5-9) tied the match after winning the second set, 25-19. The Lady Raiders won the next two sets (27-25, 25-18) to secure the victory.
Lily Shahan had a team-high 21 kills for the Lady Leopards. Shyanna Dongilli had 15 kills. Gianna Anderson (62 digs) and Maddie Hoffman (42 digs) led the defensive effort.
Brownsville 3, Bentworth 0 -- Brownsville kept rolling through Section 3-AA with a victory at Bentworth.
The Lady Leopards won by the scores 25-17, 26-24, 27-25.
CC Williams (10 kills, 17 digs, 7 aces), Skye Durst (4 kills, 16 assists, 3 aces, 6 digs), Kami Franks (1 ace, 9 digs), Caylee Balabon (3 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs), Kenzie Wade (3 blocks, 1 kill, 1 assist, 4 digs), Cassidee Settles (2 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs), Skyler Gates (7 kills), and Ava Clark (2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig) led the Brownsville attack.
Bentworth had strong performances from Grace Skerbetz (9 kills, 7 digs, 6 aces), Sarah Schiccitano (3 kills), Emily Wise (3 kills), Jocelyn Babirad (11 assists), Chelsea Dindal (4 kills, 1 block, 4 digs), and Haylee Wolfe (5 digs).
Southmoreland 3, Washington 0 -- The Lady Scots needed just three sets for a Section 3-AA victory at Washington.
Southmoreland (11-4, 11-6), swept to victory by the scores, 25-6, 25-9, 25-22. Taylor Doppelheuer finished with a team-high eight kills.
Frazier 3, Carmichaels 1 -- The Lady Commodores remained undefeated with a Section 2-A road victory.
The Lady Mikes (8-4) won the first set, 26-24. Frazier (12-0, 15-0) took the next three, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19.
Jensyn Hartman (20 kills), Grace Vaughn (10 kills, 24 service points), Gracen Hartman (39 assists), Molly Yaugh (40 digs), Maria Felsher (17 digs), Maddie Stefancik (23 service points), Braylin Salisbury (3 blocks), and Addison Schultz (2 blocks) contributed Frazier's win.
Kendall Ellsworth (36 assists, 5 aces, 22 service points), Beth Cree (16 kills, 20 digs), Sophia Zalar (9 kills, 7 blocks), Ani Cree (8 kills), Carlee Roberts (18 digs), Camryn Anderson (16 service points), Arianna Plavi (15 service points), and Mary Schmelzlen (4 blocks) had solid performances for the Lady Mikes.
Mapletown 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- The Lady Maples cruised to a Section 2-A win against the visiting Lady Gators.
Mapletown (11-1, 13-1) won by the scores, 25-4, 25-1, 25-8.
Krista Wilson had 13 kills, five aces and an assist for Mapletown. Ella Menear finished with five kills, four digs and seven aces. Bailey Raffery (13 assists), Sydney Byrne (7 assists), and Brianna Ashton (9 aces, 28 points) also had strong efforts in the win.
West Greene 3, California 1 -- The Lady Pioneers won the final three sets for a Section 2-A road victory.
California took the first set, 25-19. West Greene then swept the next three, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18.
Azzy Colditz (13 assists, 2 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs, 2 aces, Rakiyah Porter (10 kills, 12 digs), Nina Conte (5 kills, 7 blocks, 11 digs), Raegan Gillen (6 kills, 13 digs), Brook Bella (2 kills, 3 blocks), Ava Bojtos (9 assists, 5 digs), Cheyenne Whiteskunk (7 digs), Hannah Hull (6 digs), and Mady Morton (4 blocks) posted strong performances for California.
Boys soccer
Ringgold 3, Bethel Park 2, OT -- The Rams needed a victory in the season finale for a playoff berth and the home team came through with a Section 3-AAA victory.
Noah Barno pounced on a rebound with less than 30 seconds remaining in overtime for the golden goal.
Nick Evans tied the match with a goal in the first half. Zach Alvarez gave the home team the lead with a goal in the second half, but the Black Hawks tied the match.
Aidyn Whaley made nine saves in the victory.
McGuffey 2, Belle Vernon 1 -- The Highlanders scored the lone goal in the second half for a Section 3-AA victory.
Preston Rathway set up Trevor Kovatch in the first half for Belle Vernon's score. Bryce Burkhart made six saves for Belle Vernon (12-2-0).
Mount Pleasant 3, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Luke Ricardo scored a pair of goals in the Vikings' Section 3-AA road victory.
Robbie Labuda added an unassisted goal in the first half.
Brownsville 5, Southmoreland 0 -- The Falcons finished Section 3-AA play with a road victory over the Scotties.
Brownsville (9-5-0, 10-7-0) closes the season Saturday with a match against California. The Falcons went 7-0 at home for the first time and won nine games, topping the most wins in a season set in the 2017 season.
Derrick Tarpley scored two goals for the Falcons and assisted on another. Thomas Ruffcorn scored once and had one assist. Mikey Stetson and Camden Wellington also scored a goal.
Mikey Timko made three saves and Jacob Davis had four saves to preserve the shutout. Southmoreland's Jacob Seese stopped 21 shots.
Bentworth 9, Chartiers-Houston 0 -- Jerzy Timlin finished with a hat trick and Ryan Colbert and Julian Hays both scored two goals in the Bearcats' non-section victory.
Ryan Moessner and Coltyn Lusk both scored one goal for Bentworth (11-5). Landon Urcho and DJ Hays combined on the shutout.
Greensburg Central Catholic 9, California 1 -- Kris Weston scored the Trojans' lone goal in a loss to the Centurions.
Girls soccer
Charleroi 6, South Allegheny 1 --McKenna DeUnger and Bella Carroto both had hat tricks in the Lady Cougars' Section 2-A victory.
Waynesburg Central 7, Brownsville 1 -- Ashlyn Basinger and Ella Miller both scored two goals in the Lady Raiders' non-section victory.
Vivian Greenwood, Rylei Rastoka and Vivian Greenwood all score one goal for Waynesburg.
Caitlin Miske scored for Brownsville.
Hockey
Ringgold 6, Morgantown 1 -- Kenneth Cadwallader scored twice in the Rams' PIHL D2 Blue Division home victory.
Matthew Sylvester, Caden Doran, LJ Crouch and Phillip Quattrone all found the back of the net once for Ringgold (2-0-0-0).
Collin Moffett made 21 saves in the victory. Ringgold finished with 41 shots on goal.
Connellsville 7, Elizabeth Forward 6 -- The Falcons scored the game-winner with 3½ minutes to go for a PIHL D2 Blue Division road victory.
Connellsville's Max Sokol scored a natural hat trick in the first period to give the visitors a 3-0 lead.
The Falcons' lead grew to 5-0 early in the second period on goals by Jesse Hodges and Elijah Pleva.
The Warriors' Joey Wach scored 48 seconds after Pleva, but Ian Zerecheck's power play goal returned Connellsville's lead to five goals.
Josh Hill scored late in the second period. Patrick Malandra and Bobby Boord Jr. scored in the first 8½ minutes of the third period.
Wach's goal with 4½ remaining tied the game at 6-6, but Connellsville's Nate Allen scored the game-winning goal with 3:37 left.
Connellsville improves to 1-1-0-0. Elizabeth Forward slips to 0-2-0-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.