Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak made quite an impact in his first cross country season, and those results earned the freshman recognition as the Herald-Standard Runner of the Year.
Pajak won the Red, White & Blue Classic, Mingo Classic, and TSTCA Invitational titles, helped the Rams repeat as Section 2-AAA champions, and tied the school record time set in 1992.
Oh, and for good measure, he was a close second in the WPIAL Class AA Cross Country Championship and placed ninth in the state final.
Knoch’s Mike Formica managed to hold off the hard-charging Pajak to cross the finish line a mere two seconds ahead of the Ringgold freshman in the district championship.
Pajak has a lot of company on the first team, joined by older brother Lucas Pajak, Lorenzo Zeni and Ben Daerr.
Lucas Pajak finished sixth in the WPIAL final and Daerr wasn’t far behind in seventh place.
Lucas Pajak barely missed the awards podium at the PIAA Championships after he finished 26th, just two seconds behind the final medal spot. Daerr placed 37th in the state meet.
Ringgold’s Jennifer McMichael repeats as the boys Coach of the Year after the Rams won the section, TSTCA Invitational and Mingo Classic team titles, finished second in the WPIAL, and qualified three boys for the state meet.
Uniontown placed two runners on the first team, FCCA champion Mason Stewart and runner-up Leyton Maust. Maust finished slightly ahead of Stewart in the WPIAL Class AA finals with Maust placing 28th overall and Stewart crossing the finish line two places later.
Connellsville’s Zach Bigam had his season interrupted because of a hip injury aggravated in the opening Section 2-AAA meet, but the junior managed to finish third in the FCCA Championship behind Stewart and Maust.
Belle Vernon freshman Luke Henderson has a strong first season by placing fourth in the FCCA meet and 32nd overall in the WPIAL Class AA final to round out the first-team honorees.
The second-team is filled out with a solid group of runners, including Connellsville’s Seth Basinger, Uniontown’s Nathan Lucy, Titan Livingood and Tanner Uphold, Belle Vernon’s Noah Lehner, Waynesburg Central’s Gabe McConville, Elizabeth Forward’s Christian Brody-Guinto and Ringgold’s Nick Whaley.
Honorable mention recognition goes to Laurel Highlands’ Michael Brown, California’s Kolby Kent and Yough’s Levi Gebadlo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.