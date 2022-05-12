Nicole Palmer retired all 15 batters she faced Wednesday afternoon in Frazier’s 17-0 victory at Washington in the Section 3-AA finale.
Palmer struck out 15 and didn’t walk a batter as the Lady Commodores finish 12-0 in the section and improve to 14-0 overall. She also had a solid day at the plate with two hits and three RBI.
Frazier scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning and invoked the mercy rule with five runs in the fifth inning.
The Lady Commodores’ Jensyn Hartman finished with a home run, single, scored two runs and drove in three. Emilia Bednar doubled twice and scored four runs. Gracen Hartman had a double and triple, two RBI and three runs scored. Delaney Warnick had a double, single and scored twice. Maria Felsher doubled and drove in two runs.
Charleroi 7, Carmichaels 6 — The Lady Cougars scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a Section 3-AA road victory.
The Lady Mikes (8-4, 10-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 6-2 lead after pulling ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning.
The Lady Cougars’ Sofia Celaschi didn’t allow an earned run on eight hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Leena Henderson and Riley Jones both doubled for Charleroi (10-2, 10-5). Emma Stefanick drove in two runs. Ellia Sypolt finished with a triple and two RBI.
Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar had a double, single and two runs scored. Carlee Roberts finished with a double and RBI. Kendall Ellsworth led the Lady Mikes with three hits and two RBI.
Allie Miller allowed 10 hits, walked two and struck out five in the loss.
Belle Vernon 2, Avonworth 1 — Mia Zubovic drove in two runs with a double in the top of the fourth inning to lift the Lady Leopards to a non-section road victory.
Belle Vernon closes the regular season with an 11-7-1 overall record. Avonworth finishes with a 14-4 mark.
The Lady Antelopes took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Winning pitcher Talia Ross scattered five hits, walked one and struck out six. Ross stranded a runner in in the bottom of the seventh inning by striking out the side.
Belle Vernon’s Ashley Joll finished with a double and single.
