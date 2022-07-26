Willie Palmer struck out 14 as M&R Transit forced a third and deciding game in its Fayette County Baseball League semifinal series with a 6-2 victory Monday night at Cumberland (Md.).
The final game in the best-of-3 series moved back to Hutchinson Field Tuesday night.
Palmer was nearly unhittable, allowing just three hits. He walked two and struck out the side in the fourth inning.
"Willie was light's out. He got stronger as the game went on," praised M&R Transit manager Buddy Marra. "Early on, they put the bat on the ball, but we were getting outs.
"As the game went on, he was more accurate."
The Orioles tried to get under Palmer's skin with chatter, but Marra said Palmer fed off the talk.
"Willie got better with the chatter. He went back right at them," added Marra.
The Orioles led 2-0 after three innings after scoring single runs in the bottom of the first and third innings.
The visitors cut into the deficit with a run in the top of the fourth inning and surged into the lead with four runs in the fifth inning.
Alex Gesk was hit by a pitch to start the rally. Santino Marra singled and Nate Zimcosky, who also doubled, walked to load the bases.
Andino Vecchiolla celebrated his birthday with a base-clearing triple. He scored on Chad Petrush's single.
M&R Transit added a single run in the top of the seventh inning.
"We hit a couple shots. We're squaring up, but they're not following," said Buddy Marra.
Jeff Luttrell took the loss. Cody Jefferys doubled for the Orioles.
