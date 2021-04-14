Cameron Palmer pitched a three-hit shutout and had two hits to help carry Beth-Center past visiting Frazier, 8-0, in Section 1-AA baseball action Tuesday.
The first-place Bulldogs (3-0, 3-3) scored four runs in the first and four more in the fourth.
Chase Malanosky tripled, scored twice and knocked in three runs for Beth-Center. Riley Henck doubled and also had three RBIs, and Ethan Varesko contributed a double, an RBI and a run. Ryan Ross reached three times with a single and three walks and scored twice.
Palmer walked two and struck out 11.
Dom Dorcon took the loss. Frazier’s only hits were singles by Dorcon, Dan Olbrys and Vinny Dacules. Aidan Shetterly threw two scoreless innings in relief for the Commodores (2-1, 3-2).
Connellsville 12, Trinity 2; Connellsville 8, Trinity 2 — Gage Gillott smacked three hits, including a pair of doubles, and was the winning pitcher as first-place Connellsville completed a sweep of Trinity at Wild Things Park.
Earlier in the day the Falcons (4-0, 4-4) finished off a 10-run win over the Hillers (0-4, 1-6) in the completion of a suspended game. Connellsville built a 5-0 lead on Monday only the have the game stopped due to rain and continued on Tuesday.
In the second game, Connellsville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when James Domer walked and eventually came around to score on an error.
The Falcons put together a five-run rally in the second. Beau Bigam and Jake Puskar both walked, Jerry Gales bunted the runners up and Bigam scored on a wild pitch. Mason May walked, Domer was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Zak David hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0. Gillott followed with a two-run double and eventually scored on a wild pitch for a 6-0 lead.
Trinity scored once in the fourth and once in the sixth to get within 6-2. Bigam capped the scoring with a two-run single in the top of the seventh.
Gillott allowed one earned run on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in six innings. Domer pitched a scoreless seventh.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 2 — Elizabeth Forward and Uniontown battled through nine scoreless innings until the Red Raiders scored twice in the top of the 10th only to watch the Warriors score three times in the bottom of the inning for a walk-off win in the Section 3-AAAA battle.
Andrew Maher drove in Tanner Uphold with the game’s first run then scored on a single by Christian Thomas to put Uniontown (2-3, 3-3) ahead in the top of the 10th.
Elizabeth Forward (2-1, 2-1) tied it with a two-run single by Logan Cherepko in the bottom of the 10th with Kayden Faychak and Michael Burke scoring. Nico Mrvos then brought in Isaiah Hart with a sacrifice fly to win it on a close play at the plate.
Thomas had three hits and pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Chaz Lambie took the loss.
Logan Cherepko blanked Uniontown for six innings, giving up three hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Winning pitcher Kayden Faychak surrendered two runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout in four innings.
Uniontown’s Tate Musko doubled for the game’s only extra-base hit. Uphold had two hits and a stolen base.
Cherepko and Faychak had two hits apiece for the Warriors.
California 11, Bentworth 0 — Payton Conte drove in three runs with a two-run homer and a single and pitched a one-hitter as the Trojans romped over the host Bearcats in a five-inning Section 1-AA game.
Conte, who also scored three runs, struck out 11 and walked none. Jordan Kearns was 3 for 3 with a double for California (1-2, 2-3) and Conner Vig singled twice.
Bentworth falls to 0-3 in the section and 0-5 overall.
Belle Vernon 4, Ringgold 1; Belle Vernon 6, Ringgold 1 — The Leopards swept a Section 3-AAAA doubleheader against Ringgold, limited the Rams to a combined two runs.
Andrew Kostelnik hurled six scoreless innings allowing six hits and three walks with four strikeouts to earn the win in the opener. Andrew Sokol, who gave up one run in the seventh, earned the save.
Sokol and Donovan Von Fradenburgh had two hits apiece for Belle Vernon (3-0, 3-0). Ryan Hamer and Martin Marion both added a double and an RBI, and Zachary Jackson contributed a hit and an RBI.
Gianni Cantini had two hits and Chad Behrendt knocked in the only run for Ringgold (0-3, 3-4).
Losing pitcher Lorenzo Glasser gave up two unearned runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
In the second game, Matthew Bamford fired a six-hitter and Alexander Zilka belted a three-run homer for Belle Vernon. Von Fradenburgh tripled and singled, scored twice and drove in a run, Sokol hit a sacrifice fly and Brady Hoffman also had an RBI.
Bamford gave up one unearned run with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
Zane Mahoney had two hits and Hunter Mamie doubled for the Rams. Ashton Ray took the loss.
Waynesburg Central 9, Charleroi 8 — Lincoln Pack hit a two-run homer, scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh and scored the winning in the bottom of the eighth as host Waynesburg Central rallied for a Section 4-AAA walk-off win over Charleroi.
Waynesburg trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh when Pack reached on an error, went to second after a hit batter, took third on a wild pitch and eventually scored on a two-out, two-strike wild pitch to tie it and force extra innings.
The Cougars went up 8-6 with two runs in the top of the eighth off of Tyler Switalski. Joe Campbell singled, went to second on a ground out, took third on a wild pitch and scored when Ben Shields reached on an infield error. Shields went to second after a hit batter and scored on Ethan Hadsell’s single.
The Raiders (2-2, 2-3) got consecutive one-out singles from Braden Benke, Kohl Kindervater and Trent Zupper to load the bases against losing pitcher Shields in the bottom of the eighth. Pack hit a grounder to bring in Benke, and Kindervater also scored when the ball was thrown away for an error to tie it at 8-8 with Zupper advancing to third and Pack to second.
Campbell relieved Shields, who hit the 100-pitch count, and intentionally walked Tyler Switalski to load the bases with one out, and Matt Ankrom hit into a force out at home. Logan Higgins followed with an infield grounder that resulted in a throwing error, allowing Pack to come home with the winning run.
Switalski allowed two unearned runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of relief and was credited with the win. Starting pitcher Kendrick Wesley surrendered three earned runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Pack had four RBIs and scored four runs. Ankrom, Switalski and Zupper each had two hits.
Southmoreland 11, Brownsville 7 — Mason Basinger doubled, singled, had two RBIs and was the winning pitcher as Southmoreland topped Brownsville in a Section 4-AAA game.
The Scotties broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the third and led the rest of the way.
Anthony Govern had two hits, including a double, drove in a run and recorded the save. Kory Ansell also doubled for Southmoreland (3-0, 3-1).
Nicholas Keeney went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for the Falcons (1-2, 2-3). Derrick Tarpley added a triple. Mitchell Anderson took the loss.
Burgettstown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — John Baronick pitched five shutout innings and Nathan Klodowski hit an RBI double to give Burgettstown (3-2) a non-section victory over host Jefferson-Morgan (4-3).
Baronick struck out seven and walk four. The only hits he allowed were back-to-back singles to Owen Maddich and Liam Ankrom in the second inning.
Losing pitcher Bryce Bedilion struck out two and walked five in 5 1/3 innings.
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Monessen 0 — Dylan Sebek was the winning pitcher and had two hits as Greensburg Central Catholic beat host Monessen in a Section 2-A game.
Tyree Turner had two hits and four RBIs for the Centurions (2-0, 2-0), who also got a pair of singles from Max Kallock and a double from Alex Miller.
Sebek allowed one hit and no walks with seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
Dante DeFelices and Matt Sawa each singled for the Greyhounds’ (1-3, 1-4) only hits. Jack Sacco was the losing pitcher.
McGuffey 9, Yough 1 — Jake Orr had two hits, two RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the Highlanders beat visiting Yough in a Section 4-AAA game.
Austin Beattie and Luke Wagner both tripled for McGuffey (3-0, 4-1) and Kyle Brookman chipped in with a double and a single. Orr struck out 14.
Vinny Martin tripled, singled and knocked in a run for the Cougars (1-2, 1-4). Ryan Lubovinsky added a double. Sean Royer was the losing pitcher.
West Greene 14, Bishop Canevin 1 — Brayden Mooney drove in three runs with a double and two singles as West Greene pummeled host Bishop Canevin in a five-inning Section 2-A game.
Kaden Shields also had three hits, Hunter Hamilson smacked a pair of doubles, Ian Van Dyne tripled and winning pitcher Corey Wise doubled for the Pioneers (3-1, 4-1).
Justin Gyms doubled for the Crusaders (1-3, 1-4). Luke Andruscik suffered the loss.
Softball
Belle Vernon 6, Frazier 3 — Gracie Sokol knocked in three runs with a home run and a double to spark visiting Belle Vernon to a non-section victory over Frazier.
Winning pitcher Talia Ross gave up three runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings. Sophia Godzak pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and allowed two hits in earning the save.
The Lady Leopards (4-3) went ahead to stay with three runs in the top of the second.
The Lady Commodores (4-3) pulled within 3-2 when Jensyn Hartman, who had two hits, blasted a two-run homer in the third but Belle Vernon pushed the lead up to 6-2 with three in the fifth.
Losing pitcher Madison Bednar knocked in Frazier’s other run.
Maren Metikosh had two RBIs, and Lexi Daniels, Ava Zubovic and Vanessa Porter each had two hits for the Lady Leopards.
Brownsville 12, Bentworth 3 — Kendra Franks had a double and two singles, three RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Falcons trounced host Bentworth in a non-section game.
Franks struck out 10 and allowed two hits and five walks in going the distance.
Kami Franks also had three hits with a double, and drove in a run for Brownsville (4-2). Claire Zelner contributed a double, two singles, two RBIs and two stolen bases, and Aubri Hogsett and Rylie Bednar each chipped in with a double as Brownsville pounded out 13 hits.
Jessica Rothka tripled for the Lady Bearcats (1-5). Losing pitcher Jaclyn Tatar struck out five and walked none in five innings. Rothka followed with two scoreless innings.
West Greene 8, Fort Cherry 2 — Kiley Meek pitched a five-hitter and went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI as the Lady Pioneers triumphed over host Fort Cherry in a non-section game.
Taylor Karvan also was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Jersey Wise tripled, singled and knocked in a run, and Lexi Six had two hits for West Greene (5-1). Olivia Kiger and Katie Lampe also had RBIs.
Meek struck out eight and walked three.
Adryanna Herbst took the loss for the Lady Rangers (3-2) who got two hits from Macey Roble.
Yough 16, Ringgold 0 — Yough exploded for 14 runs in the second inning and went on to blank host Ringgold in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Savannah Manns drove in four runs with a pair of doubles and scored three runs for the Lady Cougars (2-1, 5-1). Alli Augustine was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs, and Maria Lindich had two hits and two RBIs. McKenzie Pritts contributed two hits, three runs and an RBI.
Winning pitcher Emma Augustin allowed two hits, walked none and struck out six.
Peyton Laflash had both hits for the Lady Rams (0-3, 0-5). Alina Bianchi was the losing pitcher.
Charleroi 8, Monessen 0 — Kylie Quigley triple and doubled, and Sofia Celashi three a four-hit shutout as the Lady Cougars rolled past host Monessn in a non-section clash.
Riley Jones smacked a pair of triples and a single for Charleroi (3-5) which also got two hits, including a double, from Jocelyn Polonoli. Celashi struck out nine.
Sydney Caterino, Abigail Rhome, Loni Scott and losing pitcher Hannah Yorty each had a single for the Lady Greyhounds (0-4).
