Franklin Regional built a 14-0 lead after the first quarter Friday night and visiting Connellsville was unable to rally for a 42-21 Big East Conference loss.
Ky'Ron Craggette scored on runs of 7 and 2 yards for the Falcons (0-2, 0-4). Gage Gillott hit Gabriel McCrum on a 15-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Trevor Brncic threw touchdown passes of 16, 17 and 6 yards for the Panthers (1-1, 3-1), and also ran for a 12-yard score.
Big East Conference
Connellsville 0-7-7-7 -- 21
Franklin Regional 14-13-8-7 -- 42
First Quarter
FR: Caden Smith 16 pass from Trevor Brncic (Caden Smith kick)
FR: Brandon Zanotto 4 run (Caden Smith kick)
Second Quarter
Con: Ky'Ron Craggette 7 run (Gage Gillott kick)
FR: Brandon Zanotto 32 run (Caden Smith kick)
FR: Caden Smith 17 pass from Trevor Brncic (kick failed)
Third Quarter
FR: Jeffrey Downs 6 pass from Trevor Brncic (Trevor Brncic run)
Con: Ky'Ron Craggette 2 run (Gage Gillott kick)
Fourth Quarter
FR: Trevor Brncic 12 run (Caden Smith kick)
Con: Gabriel McCrum 15 pass from Gage Gillott (Gage Gillott kick)
Records: Connellsville (0-2, 0-4), Franklin Regional (1-1, 3-1).
