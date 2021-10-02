Franklin Regional opened the Big East Conference schedule Friday night with a 36-0 road victory at Connellsville.
The Panthers improve to 1-0 in the conference and 2-4 overall. The Falcons slip to 0-1 in the conference and 0-5 overall.
Tyler Bewaszka and Connor Donnelly both scored two rushing touchdowns for Franklin Regional. Donnelly found Roman Sarnic open for a 1-yard scoring pass.
Big East Conference
Franklin Regional 0-13-16-7 -- 36
Connellsville 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Second Quarter
FR: Tyler Bewszka 7 run (Joseph Bayne kick)
FR: Connor Donnelly 1 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
FR: Zach Bewszka 9 run (Joseph Bayne kick)
FR: Safety
FR: Connor Donnelly 16 run (Joseph Bayne kick)
Fourth Quarter
FR: Roman Sarnic 1 pass from Connor Donnelly (Joseph Bayne kick)
Records: Franklin Regional (1-0, 2-4), Connellsville (0-1, 0-5)
