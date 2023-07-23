Former Laurel Highlands football and basketball standout Jim John was one of those rare athletes who was able to seize an opportunity when it presented itself.
“I actually went to St. John’s Catholic growing up,” John stated. “I did not move over to Laurel Highlands until eighth grade. I started playing basketball early on for St. John’s. I started in that program around fourth or fifth grade with the Catholic League. I played basketball and baseball early on. I played youth baseball at HARC at Hutchinson. I didn’t start playing football until eighth grade when I moved to the Laurel Highlands district.”
John played varsity football at Laurel Highlands and was a three-year letterman for the Mustangs on teams that went 2-8 in 1992, 4-6 in 1993 and 7-3 in 1994. The Mustangs during this period liked to throw the football.
“We did, under Coach Jack Buehner and Rick Hauger we ran the Tulsa offense,” John recalled. “One of Coach Buehner’s old Penn State teammates Mark Thomas was out at Tulsa and we kind of adopted the Tulsa offense. We would go a lot of three or four wide receivers and use the H-back. The same system that Gus Frerotte ran out there.
“Coach Buehner’s nephew Billy played at Tulsa and he was an assistant coach for us. Thomas came in a few times and helped us tweak it. Coach Buehner was still old school and he still liked to run the football. We could have thrown it a lot more.
“It was a fun offense to run and it gave me the opportunity to really read the defense. It helped me a lot moving forward when I played at Bucknell.”
In two years as a starting quarterback at LH John threw for 2,434 yards and had 18 career touchdown passes. His favorite target was Jeremy Brain.
“Yeah Jeremy ever since I came over to LH we would work out together and we knew each other pretty well,” John said. “I remember my senior year up at Johnstown and we came back and won that game late, 14-12. I threw a pass to Jeremy in the back of the end zone and it was supposed to be a slant, and a linebacker jumped in front of it and I peeled off and I knew Jeremy would be in the back corner of the end zone. I never saw him but I knew he’d be there and it was the game winner. We had a real good thing.
“There were a lot of athletes on that team in 1994. That team could have went a long way. Unfortunately they were only taking two teams to the playoffs back then. We played a tough schedule back then. Latrobe was real strong and Connellsville was good and Greensburg Salem was good. We played against some good competition.”
John has fond memories of his old head coach Jack Buehner.
“Yes, absolutely, Coach Buehner was phenomenal,” John offered. “The kids were number one, but he knew his stuff. It was a great experience with him and his staff.”
John was a two-year letter winner on the LH basketball squad under Coach Mark John on squads that went 23-1 in 1992-93, 4-16 in 1993-94 and 14-10 in 1994-95.
“I was there for the great run in 1992-93 when Woodland Hills upset us 51-50,” John said. “I was a sophomore at that time and my cousin Coach John had a veteran group and he was definitely loyal to the seniors so it was hard to work into that group.
“I got lots of playing time as a junior and senior. My junior year was a tough year with all the seniors that graduated. It came together the following year and we had a nice run and just missed out on the playoffs.”
John tallied 254 points as a junior and pumped in 264 points as a senior.
“All-in-all and all-around it was a great experience and laid a foundation to move on to the next level,” John stated.
When the 6-foot-1, 185-pound John graduated from LH in 1995 he sifted through some offers to play college football.
“I liked football best,” John said. “When you are a quarterback and you have a grasp on things ... it’s a leadership position and I enjoyed it.”
Washington & Jefferson showed a lot of interest. Then Lafayette had him in for a visit and Bucknell showed interest while John was visiting Lafayette.
“Tom Gadd was hired at Bucknell and the program was down,” John explained. “I made a second trip to Bucknell and just fell in love with Coach Gadd and the campus. Bucknell grad Trip Radcliffe interacted with me and his middle son played at Bucknell when I was there.”
John lettered two years for the Bison in 1997 and 1998. In 1997 Bucknell had a tremendous season, going 10-1 with the lone loss coming in the last game of the season at Colgate 48-14. During John’s senior campaign Bucknell finished 6-5.
“My first year I played JV football,” John recalled. “I was backup in 1996 and we won the only Patriot League championship in school history. Coach Gadd was tough as nails and was with some big-time programs and he knew how to raise men. I started the first seven game in 1997 and I knew we would do some platooning going in, the other kid was a little faster than me and they incorporated some option. It was a great season and a great experience. The Colgate game got away from us and they had our number.
“We suffered some graduation losses coming into my senior year in 1998. I spent most of that year as backup to Don McDowell, but I came in at Penn and hit an 86-yard touchdown pass to Ardie Kissinger. Its the longest touchdown pass in Bucknell history.”
John’s career stats for the Bison were 71 completions in 150 attempts for 953 yards and 11 touchdown passes.
“It was a phenomenal period for Bucknell,” John stated. “They were floundering and from my sophomore year on it was a great group of guys and great coaching staff. I have no regrets about going to Bucknell.”
John graduated with honors from Bucknell and he pointed out that in October of 1998, “I was one of the Burger King scholar-athletes and they awarded $10,000 to the Bucknell scholarship fund that year.”
After graduation John took a little break and came back to Uniontown and coached on Jack Buehner’s Laurel Highlands staff. He then spent six years working for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in sales. His father-inlaw Allen Craft of Craft Tire was killed in an accident in December of 2005. He moved back to Uniontown and learned the business and took over Craft Tire about seven years ago.
John, 46, resides in Uniontown with his wife Jill. They have been married 20 years and have twin 15-year old daughters, Kate and McKenzie.
“I have had a great ride,” John said. “I’m grateful for athletics and all that I learned from playing sports.”
