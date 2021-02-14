Former Brashear High School (now Brownsville) standout Barry “Buck” Lippencott followed in older brother Robert’s footsteps and is another shining example of using athletics as a stepping stone in the game of life.
Lippencott was part of some very competitive Brownie football squads that posted records of 4-6 in 1960, 5-5 in 1961 and 6-3-1 in 1962.
“My sophomore and junior years I played under John Popovich,” Lippencott recalled. “My senior year Bert Sutton was the coach. Unfortunately that year they had budget cuts and they had to let Bert go after that season.”
Brashear had some talent back in the day with the likes of Fred Morris and Marty Nagg in the lineup.
“The Monessen game we lost my senior year 13-7 on a last-minute touchdown,” Lippencott said. “Turns out that the end Ron Chompko, who caught the last-minute touchdown pass, ended up going to West Point and then ended up at IUP and we were teammates.
“We were competitive. We had some talent.”
The 6-foot, 185-pound Lippencott, who played tackle and linebacker, recalled his first start at Brashear.
“The first game I started was my junior year,” Lippencott said. “It was the last game of the year against Redstone, that was one heck of a game to start. I started at linebacker on defense. We won 38-7.”
As a senior Lippencott garnered honorable mention All Big Six honors as a tackle. He graduated from Brashear in 1963.
“I played in the Fayette County All Star football game my senior year,” Lippencott said. “I played for the West squad and we won 9-0. I was recruited by IUP at the time. I had a letter from Richmond, but I chose IUP.”
Lippencott played one year for Chuck Mills and three seasons for the legendary Chuck Klausing at IUP and was on squads that had a combined record of 29-8-1.
The Indians were 7-1-1 in 1963, 8-2 in 1964 and PSAC West champs, 7-3 in 1965 and PSAC West champs, and 7-2 in 1966 when the team was not eligible to participate in the PSAC Conference due to university status.
“I was one of six freshmen that were selected to play on the varsity in 1963,” Lippencott pointed out. “I played linebacker my freshman year. My sophomore year I was starting offensive tackle and my junior year I was starting at tackle until about halfway through the season and I was moved to center and finished out my junior year at that spot and played center my senior year.”
East Stroudsburg beat IUP in two PSAC championship games, 27-14 in 1964 and 26-10 in 1965.
“We were the first IUP team to win the PSAC West,” Lippencott said. “We won it in 1964 and 1965, but we lost in the championship game to East champion East Stroudsburg both years. They had a halfback, Barry Roach, who was outstanding.”
Lippencott was a part of some other firsts while playing at IUP. He was a member of the first IUP team to be invited to the Board Walk Bowl (1963). The Indians didn’t play against Montclair State because the game was canceled due to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. He was on the first IUP team to have eight (8) wins in a season (1964).
It was a great period in IUP football and Lippencott has fond memories of his old coach Chuck Klausing.
“Chuck Klausing was a very good coach,” Lippencott opined. “It only took you two meetings to learn not to sit within arms reach of him during the film session.”
Lippencott and older brother Robert squared off against each other twice and IUP was victorious both times.
“I played against brother Robert twice when he was at Cal U,” Lippencott recalled. “Beat him twice in 1963 and 1964. We had a good rivalry with Cal and it’s gotten even more intense the past 20 years.”
The versatile Lippencott was selected to the Pittsburgh Press All-District Small College All Star Team at the center position (1966).
Lippencott was glad that he chose IUP.
“It was a great decision to go to IUP,” Lippencott said. “I had been accepted to go to Cal U, but when I went up to IUP I really liked it and looking back things worked out very well for me. I got opportunities at IUP, one being the ROTC program.”
ROTC led Lippencott down his career path after college.
“I graduated on August 18, 1967,” Lippencott stated. “I was commissioned that day into the Army and left for active duty the next day. I served 22 years.”
Lippencott retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. His assignments included tours with the Army Security Agency in Vietnam, Airfield Commander in Germany, and Program Manager for five classified programs in the Aviation field.
“I was with Army Security in Vietnam,” Lippencott explained. “We were an intelligence gathering unit and we used to fly missions over Cambodia and part of our pre-mission brief was if you go down find your way back because you weren’t supposed to be there.”
The stint in Vietmam led to some health issues for Lippencott.
“I developed prostate cancer and diabetes because of exposure to Agent Orange,” Lippencott said. “The area I was in was one of the most concentrated areas for Agent Orange.”
Lippencott never lost his love of athletics. He served years on the field in high school and college football. He officiated in numerous locations throughout the US and overseas in Germany due to military orders. Some of his achievements in high school officiating include: two state semifinal championship games in Virginia and New York, three state championship games in New York, and the first New York State Upstate/Downstate High School All Star Game.
In college football he worked several years at the Division I-AA level officiating games for the Patriot and Ivy Leagues and was selected to officiate in two NCAA playoff games.
Lippencott retired from the US Army in 1989 after 22 years of active-duty service. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 2003 after performing duties as a Subcontract Program Manager and Program Manager for a multi-hundred-million-dollar international radar program. He retired from the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) in 2017.
Brothers Robert and Barry started The Coal Bowl which began in 2009. It established football scholarships at Cal U and IUP. As part of their initiatives, the families donated a “coal pail” trophy that is presented to the winner of the rivalry between the two PSAC-West teams.
“Bob and I tossed it around,” Lippencott said. “We got it started, we have the Coal Bowl Trophy which is a coal miners pail the three section one. It’s mounted on a granite plaque and inside we put 50 of the miners brass tags and every year they take one out and they put the year and the score on the tag and they mount it to the outside of the bucket.”
Lippencott was inducted into the IUP Hall of Fame in 2015.
Now 75, Lippencott resides in Liverpool, New York with his wife of 52 years, Pattie. They have two children, Lance, 51, a West Point graduate, and daughter Jil, 47. Lippencott has one grandchild, Rufus, who is 14.
Looking back Lippencott acknowledges the role that athletics played in his life.
“Athletics played a big role in my life,” Lippencott said. “One of coach Klausing’s famous sayings was the fourth quarter is ours. That meant you are tired and I’m not and I toughed it out. That’s the way I approached life.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
