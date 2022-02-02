Nick Pegg's putback beat the buzzer to lift Albert Gallatin to a 70-68 road victory Tuesday night at Thomas Jefferson for a key Section 1-AAAAA win.
Albert Gallatin solidified its position in the standings, improving to 5-2 in the section and 8-7 overall. The Jaguars slip to 2-5 in the section and 4-13 overall.
Pegg gathered in Mykel Belt's missed shot -- his 15th rebound of the game -- to complete the Colonials' fourth quarter rally. Albert Gallatin outscored the Jaguars in the fourth quarter, 27-15, sparked by Blake White's run of seven points.
Albert Gallatin trailed at halftime, 33-31, and after the third quarter, 53-43.
Jamire Braxton led the Colonials with a game-high 25 points, including three 3-pointers, and 11 rebounds. Blake White scored 20.
Evan Barger was Thomas Jefferson's top scorer with 17 points. Joey Lekse finished with 13 points and Sean Sullivan added 11.
West Mifflin 69, Connellsville 34 -- The Titans grabbed the early lead and extended their advantage throughout the game for a Section 1-AAAA victory at Connellsville.
West Mifflin (4-3, 9-8) led 16-7, 40-15 and 53-24 at the quarter breaks.
Donovan Taylor scored 10 points for the Falcons (1-6, 3-16).
West Mifflin's Jiovanni Santella (12), Mekhi Scott (11), Todd Harrison (11), and Nolan Stephenson (10), and Shai Newby (10) all scored in double figures.
Laurel Highlands 80, Ringgold 42 -- The Mustangs remained undefeated with a Section 1-AAAAA victory over the visiting Rams.
Laurel Highlands improves to 7-0 in the section and 17-0 overall. The Rams go to 2-5 in the section and 6-13 overall.
The Mustangs led 25-16 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 43-27 at halftime. They put the game away with a 28-8 advantage in the third quarter.
Laurel Highlands' Rodney Gallagher and Brandon Davis shared game-scoring honors with 24 points apiece. Keondre DeShields added 20.
Niccon Peccon led Ringgold with 16 points.
Elizabeth Forward 49, Yough 44 -- The Warriors led 28-16 at halftime and then fended off the Cougars for a Section 3-AAAA home victory.
Yough (3-6, 8-9) made the game close with a 16-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Charlie Meehleib led the Warriors (7-2, 13-5) with 15 points. Isaiah Turner scored 13 points and Mekhi Daniels added 12.
Terek Crosby scored a game-high 19 points for Yough (3-6, 8-9). Austin Matthews finished with 12 points.
Southmoreland 44, South Park 31 -- Ronnie Collins scored 12 points to lead the Scotties to a 3-AAAA victory.
Southmoreland improves to 3-6 in the section and 6-10 overall. The Eagles fall to 1-8 in the section and 2-13 overall.
Brownsville 61, Beth-Center 35 -- The Falcons pulled away in the third quarter for a Section 4-AAA victory at Beth-Center.
Brownsville (7-3, 10-7) led 31-16 at halftime and extended its advantage to 49-25 after three quarters.
Cedric Harrison scored a game-high 17 points for the Falcons. Derrick Tarpley and Elijah Brown both finshed with 10 points.
Ruben Miller led the Bulldogs (0-9, 3-12) with 14 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 57, Bentworth 56 -- The Rockets scored 40 points in the second half for a Section 4-AA victory at Bentworth.
The Bearcats (1-5, 5-10) led 18-17 at halftime, but were outscored by 12 points in the second half.
Tahjere Jacobs and Troy Wright shared team-scoring honors for Jefferson-Morgan (4-3, 8-6) with 18 points apiece. Colt Fowler added 13.
Bentworth's Landon Urcho scored a game-high 23 points. Colton Lusk finished with 10 points.
Monessen 64, California 50 -- The Greyhounds remained unbeaten in Section 4-AA with a victory over the visiting Trojans.
Monessen (7-0, 13-4) led 17-15, 29-21 and 50-33 at the quarter breaks.
The Greyhounds' Lorenzo Gardner and Jaisean Blackman shared team-scoring honors with 18 points apiece. Kody Kuhns finished with 12 points and Devonte Ross added 10.
Corey Frick scored a game-high 21 points for California (2-4, 2-12). Hunter Assad finished with 10 points.
Carmichaels 66, Frazier 49 -- The Mikes trailed at halftime, but outscored the Commodores in the second half, 35-16, for a Section 4-AA victory.
Frazier (0-6, 0-16) led 33-31 at halftime.
Chris Barrish scored a game-high 28 points for Carmichaels (5-1, 11-3). Tyler Richmond finished with 18 points and Mike Stewart scored 11.
Frazier's Brennen Stewart scored 14 points and Isaac Thomas added 13.
Geibel Catholic 85, Avella 44 -- The Gators scored 53 points in the middle two quarters for a Section 2-A road win at Avella.
Geibel (5-1, 13-4) led 19-13 after the first quarter, and then outscored the Eagles, 53-25, over the next 16 minutes.
Trevell Clayton scored a game-high 25 points for the Gators. Teammate Jaydis Kennedy scored 21. Brayden Curry added 14.
Westley Burchianti paced Avella (0-6, 1-17) with 19 points.
West Greene 45, Propel Montour 41 -- The Pioneers rallied into the lead in fourth quarter for a Section 2-A road victory.
West Greene (3-4, 5-14) trailed 18-14 at halftime and 27-26 after three quarters, but outscored the home team in the fourth quarter, 19-14, for the come-from-behind victory.
Ian Van Dyne scored a game-high 16 points for the Pioneers.
Cameron Herdisty led Propel Montour (1-5, 3-12) with 10 points.
Girls basketball
Albert Gallatin 68, Uniontown 31 -- The visiting Lady Colonials led by 16 after the first quarter and rolled to a Section 3-AAAAA victory over the Lady Raiders.
Albert Gallatin (8-2, 13-3) increased its lead to 38-15 at halftime and 61-27 after three quarters.
Gianna Michaux led the way for the Lady Colonials with a game-high 21 points. Courtlyn Turner finished with 20 points and Mya Glisan chipped in 12 points.
Ava Hair scored nine points for Uniontown (2-7, 5-11).
Calvary Chapel Christian 54, Bible Baptist -- Hannah Cramer and Emma Shashura combined for 50 points to lead Calvary Chapel Christian to a road victory.
Cramer scored a game-high 29 points and Emma Shashur added 21.
Olivia Schwender and India Schwender both scored 10 points for Bible Baptist.
Wrestling
Washington 30, Bentworth 27 -- Cameron Carter-Green's pin in the final bout lifted the Prexies to a non-section victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Carter-Green secured the pin in just 27 seconds at 285 pounds to rally Washington.
Bentworth led early on forfeits for Max Ivcic (113) and McKenzie Spano (138) and a fall by Chris Vargo at 120 pounds. There no bouts at 106, 126 and 132 pounds.
Matt Feenan stopped a two-bout run by the Prexies with a 5-1 decision at 160 pounds.
Vitali Daniels gave the Bearcats a 27-24 lead with a pin at 215 pounds.
Rifle
Upper St. Clair 795-55x, Waynesburg Central 792-51x -- The Panthers edged the visiting Raiders for a non-section victory.
Taylor Burnfield and Braden Wilson shared scoring honors for Waynesburg with 100-6x. RJ Wolen (99-5x), Logan Crouse (99-8x), Riley Reese (98-7x), Hannah Heldreth (99-6x), Larkyn Grimes (98-7x), and Talia Tuttle (99-6x) were all used in the final count.
Taylor Wasson (94-2x) and Abbi Kidd (98-7x) did not count in the final score.
Upper St. Clair's Jakolo Satterfield was the medalist with 100-9x.
Men's basketball
Penn State New Kensington 97, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 82 -- Penn State New Kensington carried the halftime lead through the second half for a PSUAC road victory.
Penn State New Kensington led 46-34 at halftime.
Aubrey Feaster II (23), Jovan Kojic (21), and Evan Clarke (20) all scored at least 20 points for New Kensington. Shyheim Flanagan finished with 16 points.
Will Hagwood led Fayette with 23 points. Tavian Mozie finished with 18 points, and Maurice Freeman and Dominic Boring both scored 13.
