Brent Pegram scored 30 points in California University of Pennsylvania’s 108-71 victory over Edinboro on Saturday in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action at the Convocation Center.
Pegram connected on seven 3-pointers and one two-point basket, and was 7 of 8 from the foul line. Teammate Zyan Collins added 17 and Babatunde Ajike had 15. The Vulcans’ Jermaine Hall, Jr. (13) and Tim Smith, Jr. (12) were also in double figures.
The Fighting Scots’ Daylon Harris had a team-high 18 points. Teammate Trey Staunch added 14. Anthony Coleman and Jaryn Simpson had 12 apiece for Edinboro (2-7, 5-8).
Cal U (6-3, 10-5) had a 50-39 lead at halftime, and outscored the visitors, 58-32, in the second half.
