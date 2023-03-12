Yough Penn Cambria Crosby Easton Semelsberger

Westley Burchianti

Yough’s Terek Crosby (2) looks to pass as Penn Cambria’s Easton Semelsberger (0) defends during Saturday’s PIAA Class AAA playoff game at Mount Aloysius College. Crosby led the Cougars with 20 points but the Panthers won 61-53 thanks in part to 18 points on six 3-pointers from Semelsberger.

 Westley Burchianti

Penn Cambria found its shooting touch at just the right time to finally shake off upset-minded Yough, 61-53, in a PIAA Class AAA first-round boys basketball playoff game at Mount Aloysius College on Saturday afternoon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.