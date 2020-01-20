Penn Hills scored all the points it needed in the first quarter Monday night as the Lady Indians returned home from Laurel Highlands with a 60-11 Section 3-AAAAA victory.
Penn Hills (5-3, 7-9) led 16-2, 41-2 and 55-6 at the quarter breaks.
Alessandra Peccon scored eight points for the Fillies (0-8, 0-14).
Amoni Blackwell led Penn Hills with 17 points. Jasmyn Golden finished with 13 and Jayla Golden added 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.