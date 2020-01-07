The Albert Gallatin girls fell behind early and were unable recover in a 62-31 Section 3-AAAAA loss Monday night to visiting Penn Hills.
The Lady Indians (4-0, 6-5) led 17-7 after the first quarter and 30-19 at halftime. The lead increased to 49-25 after three quarters.
Laney Wilson led the Lady Colonials (1-4, 5-5) with nine points.
Amoni Blackwell scored a game-high 22 points for Penn Hills. Jayla Golden finished with 14 and Delainey Carpenter added 13.
