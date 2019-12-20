Penn Hills forced overtime and then the visiting Indians carried the extra period for a 74-71 Section 1-AAAAA victory Friday night at Laurel Highlands.
Penn Hills (2-0, 5-1) outscored the Mustangs in overtime, 9-6.
Laurel Highlands (2-1, 3-3) trailed at halftime, 36-28, but surged into a 48-44 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Indians forced overtime with a 21-17 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Laurel Highlands' Rodney Gallagher led all scorers with 26 points. Caleb Palumbo finished with 14 and Tyvaughn Long added 13.
Wes Kropp scored a team-high 23 points for Penn Hills. Kyree Mitchell had 14 and Deondre Mitchell added 11.
Section 1-AAAAA
Penn Hills 18-18-8-21-9 -- 74
Laurel Highlands 14-14-20-17-6 -- 71
Penn Hills: Wes Kropp 23, Kyree Mitchell 14, Deondre Mitchell 11. Laurel Highlands: Rodney Gallagher 26, Caleb Palumbo 14, Tyvaughn Long 13. Records: Penn Hills (2-0, 5-1), Laurel Highlands (2-1, 3-3).
