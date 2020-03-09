Penn State Beaver outscored Andrews University 22-14 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 62-51 victory in the Women’s Division II quarterfinals of the USCAA National Basketball Championships at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus on Monday.
Alexis Cross scored 16 points and Jimya Chambers added 13 points and nine rebounds for Beaver (25-4) which rallied from a 14-11 first-quarter deficit. Emily Keener also scored 13 points.
Sarah Page scored 16 points and Jayde Broussard had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Andrews (10-12). Maci Chen and Nadira Cousins added 12 and 10 points.
Southern Maine CC 66, Cincinnati-Clermont 41 – Ashleigh Mathisen, Amanda Brett and Elise Hebert scored 11 points apiece to lead a balanced attack as Southern Maine CC pulled away from Cincinnati-Clermont in a quarterfinal game.
Brett and Bailey Whitney eached pulled down 10 rebounds for Southern Maine (24-6), which led 19-12, 33-22 and 51-32 at the breaks.
Kenzie Harding scored a game-high 17 points for Cincinnati (18-7)
Central Maine CC 79, Johnson & Wales University 63 – Central Main CC exploded out to a 21-10 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in defeating Johnson & Wales University in a quarterfinal game.
Makenzie Beaudry came off the bench to score 17 points for Central Maine (26-3) which also got 13 points from Kristen Huntress, 11 from Eliza Brault and 10 from Natalie Thurber. Brault also had 10 rebounds.
Justice Wallace paced J&W (12-13) with 18 points off the bench. Micah Thomas followed with 14 and Jamyah Montissol added 11.
Villa Maria 69, University of Maine Machias 51 – Villa Maria soared to a 37-20 halftime lead in disposing of the University of Maine Machias in a quarterfinal game.
Ta Lia burgess and Norvonee Hall came off the bench to score 19 and 16 points in leading the way for Villa Maria (19-5). Bianca Brown chipped in with 13 points.
Tate Dolley tossed in a game-high 23 points for Maine Machias (19-9) and Caitlyn Lyons had 15 points.
Men’s basketball
Penn State Wilkes-Barre 79, Penn State Mont Alto 65 – Penn State Wilkes-Barre used a 50-35 edge in the second half to top Penn State Mont Alto in a consolation game.
Justin Sutton recorded a double-double for Wilkes-Barre (20-8) with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Silverberg and John Armstead followed with 17 and 11 points.
Marcus Roper topped Mont Alto (24-6) in scoring with 18 points and John Teague totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds. JR Powe also had 12 boards.
Cincinnati-Clermont 92, Berkeley College NY 79 – Cincinnati-Clermont roared out to a 53-31 lead in the first half and held off Berkeley College NY in a consolation game.
Cincinnati (23-5) was led by the one-two punch of Kort Justice and John Aicholtz, who poured in 26 points apiece and combined for eight 3-pointers, six of those by Justice. Clay Spivey and Alec Kagan also hit double digits with 11 and 10 points.
Joseph Caraballo led Berkeley with 19 points and was followed by Deylon Bovell with 16 points and Amir Assani with 10 points, with the trio all coming off the bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.